(PHOTOS) Frühlingsfest 2023

Avondale Estates, GA — Goethe Frühlingsfest, the family-friendly spring celebration of German culture, took place in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18. This was the fourth year for the festival (three in-person and one virtual), that featured authentic German food and beverages. This year’s footprint spread from the Rail Arts District to the Town Green. Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta Chair Christina Rebel-Otterback said the festival doubled the number of vendors from last year’s 40 to 80. Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta, a nonprofit German cultural center, hosts the event with the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.
Mercury Orkestar performs in the Rail Arts District during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Evija Fairo (left) and Inga Patterson from “Inga and Evija” with their handcrafted wallets and handbags in the artist market during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Cassie Potenza lifts her daughter Penelope while Shugah Munny plays at Wild Heaven Beer during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Woodstock Pretzel Company’s Josh Geiger cooks bratwursts during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Rene Baganz from Das Sweet Treat Hut prepares German doughnuts during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Noah Eich holds a German flag during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children watch while “Miss Molly,” Molly Lindberg from Bucks Imperial Circus spins 14 hula-hoops on the Town Green stage during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Stilt walker Sadie Zweben from Bucks Imperial Circus (right) waves to people on the Town Green during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People line up at the pretzel stand on the Town Green during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta Chair Christina Rebel-Otterback holds a t-shirt with a German saying that translates to “Be a Human” in English during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta, a nonprofit German cultural center, hosts the event with the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eloise Rose, 2, dances while Mercury Orkestar performs during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
The Scotts pose for a photo during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
People check out Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Friends pose for a photo at Wild Heaven Beer during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Shugah Munny performs at Wild Heaven Beer during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nate Bryant looks out over the artist market from Little Cottage Brewery during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Eloise Wierwille has a bratwurst during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Coryn Shiflet dances with son Callum, 2, during Goethe Frühlingsfest in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
