(PHOTOS) Frühlingsfest 2023

Avondale Estates, GA — Goethe Frühlingsfest, the family-friendly spring celebration of German culture, took place in Avondale Estates on Saturday, March 18. This was the fourth year for the festival (three in-person and one virtual), that featured authentic German food and beverages. This year’s footprint spread from the Rail Arts District to the Town Green. Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta Chair Christina Rebel-Otterback said the festival doubled the number of vendors from last year’s 40 to 80. Goethe-Zentrum Atlanta, a nonprofit German cultural center, hosts the event with the city of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority.

