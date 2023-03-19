(PHOTOS) Local Girl Scouts join DeKalb County and local faith leaders for food distribution event

Tucker, GA — Local Girl Scouts joined DeKalb County and local faith leaders to help give out cookies and food boxes during the county’s drive-through food distribution on Saturday, March 18. The county purchased 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to support girls in underserved DeKalb communities. Citizens received a box of Girl Scout cookies and a food box at eight DeKalb churches, including Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker. Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided more than 110,000 boxes of food to families, utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the food.
Girl Scouts stand with DeKalb County Chief of Police Mirtha V. Ramos (fourth from right) during DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Fennis Murphy shows the box of Girl Scout cookies she received during DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond gives a thumbs-up during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond greets a citizen during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police and Fire Rescue recruits load cars with boxes of food during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Fire Rescue Master Firefighter McWilliams directs vehicles during DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police recruits wait to load food boxes in vehicles during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Portable heaters came in handy with temperatures in the 30s during DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Girl Scout Cadette Kayla Hopson helps give out boxes of Girl Scout Cookies during DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police recruits place food boxes in cars during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Chief of Police Mirtha V. Ramos directs traffic during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County Police recruits place food boxes in a car during the county’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Vehicles queue up for the 9 a.m. start of DeKalb County’s drive-through food distribution at Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
