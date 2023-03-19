(PHOTOS) Local Girl Scouts join DeKalb County and local faith leaders for food distribution event

Share

Tucker, GA — Local Girl Scouts joined DeKalb County and local faith leaders to help give out cookies and food boxes during the county’s drive-through food distribution on Saturday, March 18. The county purchased 5,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to support girls in underserved DeKalb communities. Citizens received a box of Girl Scout cookies and a food box at eight DeKalb churches, including Rehoboth Baptist Church in Tucker. Since May 2020, DeKalb County has provided more than 110,000 boxes of food to families, utilizing federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to purchase the food.

