(PHOTOS) Smoke Rise Elementary holds walk to new trail is a safe route to school

Tucker, GA — On Thursday, March 30, Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials walked on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to show how it can be a safe route for children to get to school.

“I called Lyle (Collins, parent, and PTO member) and said you know it would be a great idea to get folks out walking, and I’d love to raise awareness of our new trail, which is very exciting,” Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece said. “Lyle and his family walk to school a lot, and he said, ‘Yes, let’s work on it together.’ It came to fruition very quickly. Other parents got involved, and I am so excited and enthused at how many people showed up.”

