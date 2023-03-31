(PHOTOS) Smoke Rise Elementary holds walk to new trail is a safe route to school

Tucker, GA — On Thursday, March 30, Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials walked on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to show how it can be a safe route for children to get to school.
“I called Lyle (Collins, parent, and PTO member) and said you know it would be a great idea to get folks out walking, and I’d love to raise awareness of our new trail, which is very exciting,” Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece said. “Lyle and his family walk to school a lot, and he said, ‘Yes, let’s work on it together.’ It came to fruition very quickly. Other parents got involved, and I am so excited and enthused at how many people showed up.”
Smoke Rise Elementary School Principal Pamela McCloud (left) and Tucker City Council Member Roger Orlando (District 1-Post 1) listen while Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece (District 1-Post 2) says a few words before a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to show how it can be a safe route to school. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School Principal Pamela McCloud (front right) along with faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials head out from the school to take a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to show it can be a safe route to school. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker Mayor Frank Auman and First Lady Gaye Auman (center) join Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and other elected city officials for a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road on Thursday, March 30, 2023, to show it can be a safe route to school. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and Tucker elected officials take a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker City Council Members Roger Orlando (District 1-Post 1) (left) and Virginia Rece (District 1-Post 2) walk with Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students and parents on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A DeKalb County Police officer stands by while Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and Tucker elected officials take a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students and their family’s walk from the school to Marthasville Court, where the new trail along Hugh Howell Road ends and back to the school to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students and their families take a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road in Tucker to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials walked from the school to Marthasville Court, where the new trail along Hugh Howell Road ends to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece (District 1-Post 2) said the plan is for the trail to eventually connect Downtown Tucker to Stone Mountain Park. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Participants of the Smoke Rise Elementary School safe route to school walk pose for a photo after walking the new trail along Hugh Howell Road in Tucker from the school to the end of the trail at Marthasville Court on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials walk from the school to Marthasville Court, where the new trail along Hugh Howell Road ends and back to the school to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
A DeKalb County Police officer stands by while Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and Tucker elected officials take a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School faculty, students, parents and city of Tucker elected officials walked the new trail along Hugh Howell Road in Tucker on a sunny afternoon to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Smoke Rise Elementary School parent and PTO member Lyle Collins (right) gets a hug after students, faculty, parents and Tucker elected officials took a walk on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road to recognize it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Collins, who was asked by Tucker City Council Member Virginia Rece (District 1-Post 2) to help organize the walk, said his wife and 6-7 of their neighbors use the trail to get their children to school. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Principal Pamela McCloud and Smoke Rise Elementary School students celebrate after walking from the school to Marthasville Court and back on the new trail along Hugh Howell Road in Tucker to demonstrate it as a safe route to school on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish