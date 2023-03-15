(PHOTOS) Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrates Pi Day

Share

Tucker, GA — Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrated Pi Day with its 4th annual Pi Day Pie-K on Tuesday, March 14. A slice of pie awaited participants as they crossed the finish line of the 3.14 km walk/run at the Tucker Recreation Center.

