(PHOTOS) Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrates Pi Day

Tucker, GA — Tucker Parks and Recreation celebrated Pi Day with its 4th annual Pi Day Pie-K on Tuesday, March 14. A slice of pie awaited participants as they crossed the finish line of the 3.14 km walk/run at the Tucker Recreation Center.
Rebecca Entrekin cruises to the finish line ahead of the pack during the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. “I teach math. Pi Day is special,” Entrekin said. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Forty-six-year-old Alejandro Camarillo heads toward the finish line and a slice of pie during the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Nine-year-old Madison Kubota has some pie after completing the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Donald Skola from sponsor Tucker Masonic Lodge No. 42 guides a participant through the variety of pies the lodge provided for the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse
Curtis Walker chooses cherry as his post-race pie after completing the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Mary Plantt looks over the selection of pie after completing the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
(l-r) Donald Skola (wearing hat), Jack Borchert and Marvin Brown from sponsor Tucker Masonic Lodge No. 42 work the pie tables during the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Runners and walkers take off from the starting line for the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tucker Running Club represented during the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jamie Owen (center, dressed as a traffic cone) poses with participants of the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Recreation Leader Molly Martin shows the pin from PinCentives given to participants of the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Jess Horn from Evolve Fitness warms up participants before the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Joe Ajitsaria wore an appropriate shirt for the 48-degree temperature at the start of Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Gene Gresens, holding his 40-year-old walking stick, waits for the start of the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
“The Running Walkers,” Curtis and Kathie Walker from the Tucker Running Club get ready to take on the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Runners and walkers take off from the starting line for the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Canines Clyde and Burt take on the Pi Day Pie-K with owner Mary Bower at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sponsor Tucker Masonic Lodge No. 42 provided pie for participants of the Pi Day Pie-K at the Tucker Recreation Center on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.
Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.
Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/decaturish.
Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish