Portion of Warren Avenue to be closed on March 14

Portion of Warren Avenue to be closed on March 14A portion of Warren Avenue, between Pace Avenue and Hill Boulevard, will be closed beginning on March 14 for about three days. Photo obtained via Google Maps.
Scottdale, GA — A portion of the Warren Avenue, between Pace Avenue and Hill Boulevard, will be closed on Tuesday, March 14 for repairs to a sewer pipe.
The work is expected to take three days, barring any weather issues. The Small Diameter Sewer Cleaning Project is part of DeKalb County’s $2.4 billion capital
improvement program, according to a press release.
In other road closure news, a partial lane on Kensington Road will be closed for a manhole repair project. The work is also expected to take about three days and begin on Monday, March 13.
Here’s more information from DeKalb County about the lane closure:
Traffic control will be in place 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. to assist motorists in moving safely through the lane closure. Construction crews will work diligently to minimize the length of impact to businesses and motorists.
The Kensington Road Lift Station & Pipeline Project is part of DeKalb County’s $2.4 billion capital improvement program, the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will be improving the capacity and service of the Watershed systems serving your community.
For more information about the projects, visit the DWM website at www.dekalbwatershed.com, call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected].
Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this article.
