Property tax office offers extended hours, homestead seminars

Decatur, GA – To accommodate walk-in customers applying for property tax exemptions, the DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office located at 4380 Memorial Drive will have extended hours from March 27 – 30, and April 3 until 6 p.m., a press release says.

The press release says this year, seniors, disabled veterans, and disabled residents can now file online for special tax savings. Homestead exemptions reduce annual property taxes and are available to individuals who own and occupy a home in the county as of Jan. 1, including the city of Atlanta portion of DeKalb County.

Seniors must be 62 by Jan. 1 to apply for senior exemptions.

Homeowners who do not have an existing exemption have until April 3 to apply for the current tax year, since the April 1 deadline falls on a Saturday.

“I encourage homeowners who do not have an existing homestead exemption to contact my office or visit our website to review their exemption status. Applications for basic and special exemptions may be submitted online, by mail, in person, or drop box,” DeKalb County Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson said in the press release.

Representatives from the Tax Commissioner’s Office are available year-round to speak to community groups about homestead exemptions, how to reduce property taxes, and help homeowners understand property tax bills. The office continues to conduct in-person and online seminars annually with organizations, including the Lou Walker Senior Center, Central DeKalb Senior Center, East DeKalb Senior Center, Belvedere Civic Club, Toney Valley Civic Association, Wounded Warrior Project, Grandmama’s House, and more. Organizations may contact the tax office by completing an online request form at https://dekalbtax.org/invite_us throughout the year.

“Providing an expanded and efficient level of customer service remains a priority as we leverage technology to enhance the way we do business,” Johnson. “Since 2016, this office has conducted in-person and online community presentations to help taxpayers understand homestead exemptions and property tax bills. We will continue to offer presentations to groups interested in learning more about services at the tax office.”

What you need to know about filing for a homestead exemption

— To qualify for an exemption, property owners must own and live at their primary residence as of Jan. 1, 2023, have all vehicles registered in DeKalb County, file income taxes from the property, and not have a homestead exemption anywhere else.

— Homeowners who do not have an existing homestead exemption have until the April 1 deadline to apply for a basic exemption. Applications received after April 1 will be processed for the following year. This year, applications will be accepted through April 3 due to the weekend.

— Special tax exemptions are also available for eligible seniors, disabled residents, disabled veterans or surviving spouse, surviving spouse of a U.S. service member, and surviving spouse of a peace officer or firefighter. Age and income requirements must be met to qualify for all senior exemptions; seniors must be 62 years of age by Jan. 1 to apply.

— Once an exemption is granted, it automatically renews as long as you reside at the property or until a different exemption is filed and granted.

— For all exemptions, eligibility, and document requirements, please visit https://dekalbtax.org/exemptions.

— Homeowners may check their exemption status by reviewing their property information online at https://dekalbtax.org/property-information.

— Homestead exemption applications may be submitted online at https://dekalbtax.org/file-homestead-exemption, by mail (USPS postmark is accepted), drop box, or in person by the April 1 deadline.

The popular Click2Skip program is available for homeowners interested in same-day walk-in service or an appointment. To schedule an appointment in advance, visit https://dekalbtax.org/appointments and select the Property Tax button. Appointments may also be scheduled by calling 404-298-4000.

For more information about homestead exemptions, how to apply or to schedule an appointment, visit www.dekalbtax.org, or contact the DeKalb Tax Commissioner’s Office at 404-298-4000 or [email protected] For updates about the tax office, follow @dekalbtaxga on Twitter and Facebook.

