Stone Mountain City Council discusses short list of construction management firms

By Jaedon Mason, contributor

Stone Mountain, GA — The Stone Mountain City Council, at its March 21 work session, discussed the short list of firms to provide construction management services.

City staff presented a finalized list of four firms, but the council chose to postpone the vote to give the city council more time to look over qualifications and selection criteria and check references from other cities.

The shortlist results from a request for qualifications for construction management firms. The first step of the process included reviewing the qualifications and selecting a short list of firms that would receive a request for proposals for city construction projects. According to the agenda packet, the firms would then be asked to interview and submit cost proposals in response to the city’s RFP.

The request for qualifications was an attempt by city staff to create a more competitive bidding process for city projects, such as planned park and road improvements. City Manager Darnetta Tyus previously recommended the creation of a small pool of firms that, through competition with each other for projects, would lower the price and increase the quality of the work.

The city council also discussed the resolution to participate in the Georgia Municipal Association’s Certified City of Ethics program.

The GMA’s Certified City of Ethics program encourages local governments to act ethically and raises ethics awareness in local governments. The proposed resolution was the first in a series of initiatives set to take place throughout the year.

“They encourage cities to certify themselves and participate, not only just in word, but in deed and action,” City Clerk Shawntez Edmondson said.

The council had the opportunity to vote on the short list of firms and a resolution to become a Georgia Municipal Association’s Certified City of Ethics, but chose not to.

Councilmember Gil Freeman felt uncomfortable taking votes during a work session, which is where government bodies generally discuss actions they plan to take at future meetings.

“I just don’t think we should get in the habit of blending the two, [voting and work sessions],” Freeman said.

A few council members said GMA City of Ethics certification was a simple matter. But Freeman said it’s important for the council not to set bad precedents.

Freeman later told Decaturish, “Even though it was a simple thing tonight, if you keep blurring the lines, you set a precedent where it’s always ok to do it. Typically, the work session is for working and putting in the long hours in discussion to get understanding, so the voting meeting can be streamlined and smooth.”

In other news:

— The city manager updated the council on the updated plan for the 2023 City Beautification Initiative, including the addition of eight planters around the storefronts of Main Street.

— Jelani Linder stepped down from the Downtown Development Authority. He was applauded for his years of service by citizens and members of the council.

— City staff met with the DeKalb Board of Tourism and the city will receive a $5,000 grant to help support activities of the visitors center, as well as a list of all short-term rentals within the city of Stone Mountain provided by the board.

— There was also an executive session to discuss real estate and cybersecurity, in which no action was taken.

