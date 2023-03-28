Tucker holding small business expo on April 20

Share

Tucker, GA — Tucker is holding a small business resources expo on April 20.

The theme is “Creating Connections” and will feature subject-matter experts from local and regional agencies. They will offer advice and resources to small business owners and entrepreneurs.

“Business and small business in particular, is at the heart of Tucker’s economy, and we want to do everything we can to help our local businesses survive and flourish,” Tucker Mayor Frank Auman said in the press release.

According to the press release, small business owners are often unaware of the resources available to them.

“The city wants to forge connections with Tucker’s small business community while also providing insight on current and future support needs for those looking to grow or even start their business,” Tucker Economic Development Manager Jackie Moffo said.

Agencies planning to be at the event include: the U.S. Small Business Administration, WorkSource DeKalb, Decide DeKalb, Small Business Development Center, Atlanta Black Chamber of Commerce, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce, Latin American Chamber of Commerce, local lenders and more.

“Attendees can join at any time,” the press release says. “The event floor will open at 10 a.m., and activities will conclude at 2 p.m. There will not be a formal agenda or speakers to allow solely for face-to-face time with resource providers and interaction among businesses. The event will be held at Tucker City Hall at 1975 Lakeside Parkway, Suite 350b, Tucker, GA 30084. Registration is strongly encouraged but free. Entrepreneurs and small business owners can register to attend at: Go to TKRSmallBiz.eventbrite.com by April 13 to sign up.”

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish