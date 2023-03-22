Unforgettable not Regrettable: Prom with the DeKalb History Center

Unforgettable not Regrettable: Prom with the DeKalb History CenterImage provided by the DeKalb History Center
Special promotional content provided by the DeKalb History Center
The DeKalb History Center will hold its Annual Spring Fling fundraiser on Friday, March 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This popular event, back after three years, will feature a silent auction complete with select items from businesses and individuals around the community. Attendees will be welcomed by delicious bites from 10 preferred caterers and a selection of beverages — all included with ticket purchase — as they stroll through the silent auction items placing bids online with their mobile devices.
Later in the evening, there will be exciting games to win big prizes. Guests will have a chance to win a Golden Ticket — on sale now — for a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s the Eras Tour. The Taylor Swift tickets, donated by Mindy Pillow & Pillow Hayes Family Law, LLC, are great seats! They are located in a 1 Suite Level (100 Level), row 1, seats 19 & 20 and include a VIP parking Pass. There are only 200 of these Golden Tickets available for the drawing. Then the live auction begins for a number of the more luxurious packages.
For those who decide to go above and beyond with the Prom theme, there will be a costume contest. Whoever is deemed Best Dressed will be crowned Prom Queen and King! The last hour of the evening will be dedicated to dancing – with a DJ spinning all your favorite prom hits.
We hope to see you at Prom!
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://dekalbhistory.org/programs/a-historic-prom-night-to-remember-annual-spring-fling/