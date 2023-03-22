Unforgettable not Regrettable: Prom with the DeKalb History Center

Share

The DeKalb History Center will hold its Annual Spring Fling fundraiser on Friday, March 24 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This popular event, back after three years, will feature a silent auction complete with select items from businesses and individuals around the community. Attendees will be welcomed by delicious bites from 10 preferred caterers and a selection of beverages — all included with ticket purchase — as they stroll through the silent auction items placing bids online with their mobile devices.

Later in the evening, there will be exciting games to win big prizes. Guests will have a chance to win a Golden Ticket — on sale now — for a pair of tickets to Taylor Swift’s the Eras Tour. The Taylor Swift tickets, donated by Mindy Pillow & Pillow Hayes Family Law, LLC, are great seats! They are located in a 1 Suite Level (100 Level), row 1, seats 19 & 20 and include a VIP parking Pass. There are only 200 of these Golden Tickets available for the drawing. Then the live auction begins for a number of the more luxurious packages.

For those who decide to go above and beyond with the Prom theme, there will be a costume contest. Whoever is deemed Best Dressed will be crowned Prom Queen and King! The last hour of the evening will be dedicated to dancing – with a DJ spinning all your favorite prom hits.

We hope to see you at Prom!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://dekalbhistory.org/programs/a-historic-prom-night-to-remember-annual-spring-fling/