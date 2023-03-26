What’s Happening: JUSTICE exhibit opens at Science Gallery Atlanta, Agnes Scott Writers’ Festival

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — It’s another busy week in DeKalb County.

Events on the calendar include the opening of the JUSTICE exhibit at Science Gallery Atlanta, the 52nd annual Agnes Scott Writers’ Festival and singer-songwriter Amerie’s talk on her new picture book, “You Will Do Great Things.” Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in Ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

JUSTICE Exhibit at Science Gallery Atlanta

Emory researchers have teamed with artists to transform their expertise into creative exhibits for JUSTICE, this year’s Science Gallery Atlanta exhibition set to open on Saturday, April 1 at Pratt-Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The grand opening Community Day and the ongoing JUSTICE exhibition will feature the work of several Emory researchers. JUSTICE examines the relationships between individuals and the systems that impact their lives, inviting researchers, artists and audiences to contemplate and reimagine some of the current big ideas in society that have local and global impact. Community Day marks the grand opening of the JUSTICE exhibition to the Emory and greater Atlanta community and will provide an opportunity for all participants to connect with Emory researchers, local community organizations and others with a passion for justice. JUSTICE is on display March 30 ­– Sept. 30. Other justice-related events and programming will be held throughout the exhibition season.

Walk & Talk with the Avondale City Manager

Starting January in 2023, Avondale Estates community members are invited to have an informal conversation about city issues with City Manager Patrick Bryant on the last Tuesday of each month. Each month, a special guest will join the city manager on the walk to focus on a different topic – though residents are welcome to discuss whatever topic interests them. Public Works Director Marcel Jackson and Greenspace Manager Adrian Langston will join the city manager in March to discuss the city’s green spaces. Meet at the Dewey C. Brown Plaza across from City Hall at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28 to participate in this event.

Ryan T. Higgins at Little Shop of Stories – “We Don’t Lose Our Class Goldfish”

Ryan T. Higgins, author of the “Mother Bruce” series, is back with another “Penelope Rex” story, and Little Shop is so excited to welcome him back to the store to talk all about it on Tuesday, March 28, at 5 p.m. Be sure to save your spot for an evening of silly stories, amazing drawings, appropriately themed snacks and (as always) great books. This event is free to attend. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must buy a copy of the book from Little Shop to enter the signing line.

Carlos Museum Lecture: “21st Century Museums: Promoting a Culture of Care”

Today, according to evidence-based practice, museums are well placed to contribute to public health. Museums can bring out traces of the past in today’s holistic approach to care, and unfold the power of art and the links with mental health through the course of time. On Tuesday, March 28, from 7:30 – 9 p.m., in a lecture titled “21st Century Museums: Promoting a Culture of Care,” Dr. Katerina Mavromichali will highlight museum practices that are in support of cultural policies from around the world, with mental health at the core of world developmental strategies. As museums re-frame their vision and their mission of service, people-powered approaches in museology and the soft power of a caring culture highlight our collective and collaborative power towards achieving a richer sense of meaning, rooting the vision in policies, creating sustainable futures and bringing a positive change to the world. This lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is free on Emory’s campus after 6 p.m. This event can also be attended virtually via Zoom.

Meet School Board Member Whitney McGinniss

Stop in at any of the many locations available. Let Whitney know what questions, concerns and ideas you have about DeKalb schools, or just grab a cup of coffee or tea and say hello. Whitney is here to listen and to learn, so she can serve you on the School Board. On Wednesday, March 29, McGinniss will be at Panera Bread (1545 N Decatur Road) from 4 – 7 p.m. On Friday, March 31, she will be at Waller’s Coffee (240 DeKalb Industrial) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Architects & Architecture – Decatur Walking Tour

In the DeKalb History Center’s brand new walking tour, come learn about the Architects and Architecture of Downtown Decatur. This tour will focus on commercial buildings spanning 1920 to 1970. On Wednesday, March 29, from 6 – 7:30 p.m., attendees will see a wide variety of building styles from classical to modern and walk away with a new appreciation for the historic buildings found in Downtown Decatur. The tour will last around 75 minutes, with a distance of 1 mile. This is an inaugural tour, open to History Center members only. Limited tickets.

Wylde Gardening Series: Growing Your Best Tomatoes

Are you planting tomatoes this spring? Do you want to know which varieties do best or how you can keep the squirrels from taking your fruit? Then don’t miss this deep dive webinar into the world of tomatoes with Stephanie Van Parys, Executive Director and horticulturist at the Wylde Center. Participants will learn tips for growing a successful crop of tomatoes in both the ground and containers, and at least half of the program will be dedicated to which tomato varieties grow well here in the Atlanta area. The webinar will be held Wednesday, March 29, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. The session is limited to 50 pre-registered participants. Tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for Wylde Center Members.

Student Night at the Carlos

The Carlos Museum is open late for Emory students on Wednesday, March 29, from 7 – 9 p.m. Grab a friend and come visit the special exhibitions, “Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” and “A Very Incomplete Self-Portrait: Tom Dorsey’s Chicago Portfolio”; listen to live music by Emory musicians in the galleries; make art inspired by 2D pieces in the museum’s collection; eat waffles from the Waffle Bar; and grab free swag, including stickers and posters of iconic works from the permanent collection. Musical guests include the Solomon Kim Lab Ensemble, playing from 7 to 8 p.m., and Lady Gadget and the Rigamarole, playing from 8 to 9 p.m. Admission to the Carlos Museum is always free for Emory students.

52nd Annual Agnes Scott Writers’ Festival

Agnes Scott College’s 52nd Annual Writers’ Festival will be held on Thursday and Friday, March 30 – 31, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Finalist entries in the Steven R. Guthrie Memorial Writers’ Festival Contest will be judged by guest writers Elizabeth Acevedo, Caryl Phillips and Samantha Jayne Allen ‘11.

Poster Unveiling: 2023 Decatur Arts Festival

On Thursday, March 30, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. for free at Decatur Glassblowing, 250 Freeman St., celebrate the unveiling of the 2023 Decatur Arts Festival poster. This year’s festival coincides with the City of Decatur’s Bicentennial celebration, and the poster captures the spirit of the city and the arts’ vital role in the community. The artist will be in attendance to sign free copies of the poster, and light refreshments will be provided.

2023 Avondale State of the City

Mayor Jonathan Elmore and the city commissioners invite the Avondale Estates community to attend the city’s annual State of the City address on Thursday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at Wild Heaven Beer, 135B Maple Street. All are invited to attend this free event. Attendees can enjoy a taco from Mascogo Tacos and a beverage from Wild Heaven (non-alcoholic beverage options are available). Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase. At 6:30 p.m., the mayor will make his remarks, and at 7 p.m., celebrate Avondale Estates with neighbors, elected officials, city staff, businesses and community members

Carlos Lecture: “The Scents of Love and Sexuality in Ancient Egypt”

Ancient Egyptian love lyrics are full of olfactory symbolism. Attraction, love and lovemaking were all embodied by olfactory metaphors. In fact, the sense of smell was the paramount sensory perception for expressing love in ancient Egyptian poetry. Some of these love poems are so imbued by scents that one can actually “smell the scenes” they describe. On Thursday, March 30, from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., in a lecture entitled “The Scents of Love and Sexuality in Ancient Egypt,” PhD researcher and experimental archaeologist Dora Goldsmith from the Freie Universität Berlin will discuss how love poems, together with other genres of texts such as hymns to deities, medical texts and myths, reveal that the sense of smell played a decisive factor in sexual attraction and practices of the ancient Egyptians. This lecture is free and open to the public. Parking is free on Emory’s campus after 6 p.m. This event can also be attended virtually via Zoom.

Marie Lu with Becky Albertalli – “Stars and Smoke”

Marie Lu is coming to talk to Little Shop all about her latest book with fellow author, Becky Albertalli. Come hear about “Stars and Smoke” from these two literary super stars on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Recreation Center Dance Studio, 231 Sycamore Street. $25 will buy one copy of “Stars and Smoke” as well as admission to the event.

Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge Monthly Breakfast

On Saturday, April 1, the Stone Mountain Masonic Lodge will hold its usual monthly breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. The event will be held at 840 VFW Drive, and the cost for admission is $10 for all-you-can-eat. Breakfast will include eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. This is a Lodge fundraiser that helps support the Lodge overhead and maintenance.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Carlos Workshop for Adults: Ancient Egyptian Perfume

On Saturday, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., join Dora Goldsmith for a hands-on workshop to learn about ancient Egyptian perfumery and recreate one of its iconic fragrances. During the workshop, participants will explore the concepts and history of ancient Egyptian perfumery, including the colors and hierarchies of raw materials, the status of craftsmen who produced perfumes and the differences between temple perfumes manufactured for the gods and the perfumes designed for mere mortals. Goldsmith will lead participants through the galleries with recreations of ancient Egyptian scents and smellscapes, highlighting artifacts related to fragrances and the olfactory world of the ancient Egyptians. Then, participants will recreate kyphi, a type of ancient Egyptian perfume used as a home fragrance, hair and body fragrance and even chewing gum. The fee for this event is $40 for Carlos members, $55 for nonmembers. Space is limited and registration is required.

Amerie with Brave and Kind Books

On Saturday, April 1, from 3 to 6 p.m., see Grammy nominated singer-songwriter and book club founder Amerie discuss “You Will Do Great Things,” her new lyrical and magical picture book about the great possibilities that lie ahead for little ones, featuring illustrations by Raissa Figueroa. Amerie will sign books, but in order to get in the signing line, you must purchase a copy of “You Will Do Great Things.” Photos are allowed during the event but there will be no posed photos during the signing.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Sunday FUNday at the Carlos: Mix and Make Hybrid Animals

Throughout the Carlos collections can be seen representations of hybrid animals, from a curious vessel that is both toad and feline in the Americas galleries, to Pegasus, the winged horse in Ancient Greece, to the image of Ammit the destroyer, a combination of crocodile, hippopotamus and lion, the three most dangerous animals of Ancient Egypt. On Sunday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m., explore some of the museum’s favorite hybrid animals in the galleries, then head to Ackerman Hall to make your own one-of-a-kind hybrid animal. Sunday FUNday is a free drop-in program for all families and includes admission to galleries. No registration is required.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in person at Avondale City Hall, 21 N Avondale Plaza.

The Tucker City Council will meet on Monday, March 27, at 7 p.m. in person at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, March 28, at 9 a.m. in person at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m. in person at Clarkston City Hall, 3926 Church Street.

The DeKalb County Charter Review Commission will meet on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. in person at the Manuel Maloof Center.

