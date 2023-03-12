What’s happening this week: Decatur International Festival, Frühlingsfest Arts Festival and more

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

Editor’s note: Starting April 3, our weekly “What’s Happening” feature will be distributed via our free email list on Monday mornings. Subscribers to our free list also get a daily email digest of recent Decaturish stories. To sign up for our daily email and events round-up, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Various events are happening this week in and around DeKalb County, including a visit from the Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod, at Eagle Eye Books, the Wylde Center’s Spring Dine Out benefiting Decatur Farm to School and the Decatur International Festival. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs, and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation, and provenance tracking. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

Coinneach MacLeod at Eagle Eye Books – “The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen”

Coinneach MacLeod, known as the TikTok sensation the Hebridean Baker, will visit Atlanta to launch his latest cookbook, “The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen” (on sale 3/7/23). MacLeod will appear at Eagle Eye Book Shop in Decatur on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. for a cooking presentation and signing. Inspired by family recipes, traditional bakes, and Scottish flavors, “My Scottish Island Kitchen” showcases Scotland’s extensive larder and brings us flavorful dishes with a story to tell, including shortbread dips, ginger pear loaf, and the Flying Scotsman cocktail.

Sabaa Tahir with Becky Albertalli at Little Shop of Stories – “All My Rage”

Little Shop of Stories is celebrating the paperback release of “All My Rage,” a breathtaking young adult novel of young love, old regrets, and forgiveness, with a few special guests: the author herself, Sabaa Tahir, and fellow author, Becky Albertalli. Come celebrate this fantastic book and hear from these brilliant writers on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a copy of the book to enter the signing line.

AntiquiTEA at the Carlos Museum

The Eighteen-Armed Viṣṇu in the Carlos Museum’s Asian gallery is, if not unique, an unusual sculptural representation of the Hindu god. On Tuesday, March 14, from 4 – 5 p.m., Aditya Chaturvedi, a Ph.D. candidate in the Graduate Division of Religion, will discuss what the sculpture tells us about the stories and rituals associated with Viṣṇu, incorporating premodern Sanskrit treatises on iconography in his analysis of the statue. This event can also be attended virtually over Zoom.

Phoenix Flies: Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

On Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m., tour and explore the architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historical gems and hidden treasures. Designed for history lovers and architecture buffs alike, each stop will be followed up by a detailed account of the architectural elements and associated history. The tour is hosted by the DeKalb History Center in partnership with the Atlanta Preservation Center and should last roughly an hour and half/1 mile long. This event is free, but you must RSVP.

Pi Day Pie-K

On Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m., the Tucker Recreation Center will host a 5k in honor of Pi Day. This Pi Day will include a slice of pie at the finish line. This event is for the entire family, including pets. Walk or run this March 14th and have a slice of pie!

Wylde Center Spring Dine Out Benefiting Decatur Farm to School

The Wylde Center is hosting a Spring Dine Out on Wednesday, March 15, benefiting Decatur Farm to School programs. To participate in the Dine Out, go to any of the participating restaurants during their hours of operation. If ordering takeout, please order directly through the restaurant. A portion of the proceeds from your order will be donated back to Wylde Center. Money raised from this event goes directly to the Decatur Farm to School Program. These funds help support Decatur High School student summer internships, Decatur kitchen staff training, conference scholarships for Decatur students and teachers, taste tests, school garden donations, and so much more. Give yourself and your kitchen a break, eat a delicious meal and know that you are supporting a great cause.

Decatur Winter Market

The Decatur Winter Market is back for one last Wednesday from 3 – 6 p.m. As the holidays end and winter weather stays, the Market vendors have worked hard to create fantastic foods and grow hearty produce to fuel the body and mind. The market community would like to invite you to attend their winter mini-market. This market will be small but mighty, with some favorite vendors returning. The market is located on the front lawn of the First Baptist Decatur Church. Additionally, there will be chef demos from GSU Nutrition Students – and free samples. This week’s final Winter Market will occur on Wednesday, March 15.

Elizabeth Wein at Little Shop of Stories – “Stateless”

Elizabeth Wein, author of “Code Name Verity,” is coming to Little Shop to talk about her newest book, “Stateless,” on Wednesday, March 15, at 7 p.m. This gripping murder mystery set in 1937 Europe will sweep you off your feet with its glamor and grisly secrets. In fact, Little Shop was so charmed by this mystery that they will use this event as an opportunity to test the guest’s sleuthing skills. This event is free to attend. However you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a copy of this book from Little Shop to enter the signing line.

Art History Endowed Lecture at the Carlos: A Material History of the Dutch Colonial Imaginary

On Thursday, March 16, from 6 – 7 p.m., the Art History Department and the Carlos Museum welcome Claudia Swan, the Inaugural Mark Steinberg Weil Professor of Art History at Washington University, for a richly illustrated lecture titled “A Material History of the Dutch Colonial Imaginary.” This lecture is free and open to the public.

Emory University 20th Anniversary Season: Lawrence Brownlee, “Rising.”

On Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m., tenor Lawrence Brownlee will perform his new piece, “Rising,” as the latest event in the Emory Schwartz Center Artist-in-Residence Program. A leading figure in opera, both as a singer on the world’s top stages and as a voice for activism and diversity in the industry, Brownlee has captivated audiences and critics around the globe. With the premiere of his new song cycle, “Rising,” Brownlee and pianist Kevin J. Miller will perform texts by Black authors and poets of the Harlem Renaissance, set to music by leading composers such as Shawn Okpebholo, Damien Sneed, Emory Alumnus Joel Thompson, and others. The event will occur at the Schwartz Center, 1700 North Decatur Rd.

Tucker Household Hazardous Waste Recycling

On Saturday, March 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Tucker Sanitation Division’s Central Transfer Station (3720 Leroy Scott Drive), recycle hazardous waste items that include mercury, aerosols, batteries, and more. Do not bring ammunition, gasoline, pharmaceuticals, radioactive materials, biohazardous waste, diesel, kerosene, or oil. This event is free and opens only to DeKalb County residents.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, March 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Meet School Board Member Whitney McGinniss

Stop in at any of the many locations available. Let Whitney know your questions, concerns, and ideas about DeKalb schools, or just grab a cup of coffee or tea and say hello. Whitney is here to listen and to learn so that she can serve you on the School Board.

Her events week are:

— Thursday, March 16th | 11am to 2pm | Corner Cup | 2625 Lawrenceville Hwy

— Saturday, March 18th | 11am to 2pm | Southern Roots Café | 3701 Clairmont Rd

Frühlingsfest Arts Festival

On Saturday, March 18, from noon to 8 p.m., the fourth annual Goethe Frühlingsfest, a German-style arts festival hosted in partnership with the City of Avondale Estates and the Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority, will bring the feeling of a German spring festival to the downtown commercial district in Avondale Estates. Enjoy over 80 local artists, six stages of live music, authentic German cuisine and beverages, local craft beers, and new and vintage German cars on display throughout the festival. The festival is free to attend. Alcohol wristbands will be available for $15 for festival-goers 21 years and older wishing to consume alcohol on the festival grounds. After a day of outstanding local artists and musicians, follow the Black Sheep Ensemble as they parade throughout the festival streets to the Town Green for this year’s headliner, Gritz and Jelly Butter, a soulful, explosive Atlanta-based band. The free concert begins at 6 p.m.

Decatur International Festival

On Saturday, March 18, from 1 – 9 p.m., celebrate 200 years of Decatur with art, food, music, and performances from around the world. Mayor Patti Garrett kicks off the festival at 1 p.m., followed by Brazilian Capoeria, Thai Dancers, Korean performers, live art painting, a violinist, and more. A DJ will keep you moving between performances, food and retail vendors, and community resource tents. Decatur Tourism and Decatur Downtown Development Authority present a free, family-friendly festival.

Atlanta Science Festival – Wildflower Walk at Fernbank Museum

Join Fernbank Museum for a group walk on Saturday, March 18, at 2 p.m. to celebrate the beginning of spring in Fernbank Forest. You’ll learn about the different kinds of native wildflowers in the forest and around Atlanta. This event’s ticket includes access to all indoor museum exhibits and a movie in the Giant Screen Theater, plus all outdoor experiences in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors, and vendors on Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market in My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road parking lot. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats, and produce.

Tucker High School Foundation Golf Tournament and Fundraiser

On Sunday, March 19, at 1 p.m. at the Stone Mountain Golf Course (1145 Stonewall Jackson Dr.), Tucker High School is hosting its annual Golf Fundraiser and Championship. All proceeds go to support academic and enrichment programs for students and teachers at Tucker High School.

Workshop for Children at the Carlos: Drawing With Fire!

Cultures worldwide have practiced “pyrography” – drawing with fire – for centuries. Across the African continent and in Central and South America, dried gourds were often decorated with pyro-engraved designs. On Sunday, March 19, from 2 – 4 p.m., teaching artist Ana Vizurraga will lead children to explore the Carlos collections, sketchbooks in hand, looking at designs and patterns to translate onto gourds using wood-burning tools. This event is for ages 8 – 12. The fee is $20 for Carlos Museum members; $30 for nonmembers. Registration is required.

National Craft Month/Earth Day Kids Event at Blue Ribbon Grill

On Sunday, March 19, from 4 – 5 p.m., Blue Ribbon Grill invites you to bring your kids for an early dinner and crafting event to celebrate Earth Day 2023. Two crafts will be available for children (based on their age). Scraplanta is helping with this event. There is a $5 materials fee per child if only crafting; the fee is waived for families eating with the Grill.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker City Council will meet in person on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Monday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 a.m. at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Avondale Estates Downtown Development Authority will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza.

The Decatur Schools Board of Education will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Decatur City Planning Commission will meet on Tuesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall and over Zoom.

