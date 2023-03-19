What’s Happening this week: Lost Southern Voices panel, DeKalb History Spring Fling event

Share

By Lucas Hill, contributor

Editor’s note: Starting April 3, our weekly “What’s Happening” feature will be distributed via our free email list on Monday mornings. Subscribers to our free list also get a daily email digest of recent Decaturish stories. To sign up for our daily email and events round-up, click here.

DeKalb County, GA — Events happening this week in and around DeKalb County include a series of Revival: Lost Southern Voices panels, an Auction, and Beer Fest with the Briarlake Elementary Foundation and DeKalb History Center’s Annual Spring Fling. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in Ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

Special Scientific Storytime with Shelli R. Johannes at Little Shop of Stories

On Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m., join Little Shop for a special (and scientific) story time with local author Shelli R. Johannes in celebration of the Atlanta Science Festival. Johannes will be reading a few themed stories, including her own Love Science series and “Penny: The Engineering Tail of the Fourth Little Pig,” and doing a super fun experiment/craft with young readers all in the name of science, learning and reading. No registration required. Masks are required in the upstairs event space.

Phoenix Flies: Decatur Architecture Walking Tour

On Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m., take a tour and explore the architectural styles of some of Decatur’s historic gems and hidden treasures. Designed for history lovers and architecture buffs alike, each stop will be followed up by a detailed account of the architectural elements and associated history. The tour is hosted by the DeKalb History Center in partnership with the Atlanta Preservation Center, and should last roughly an hour and half/1 mile long. This event is free, but you must RSVP.

Archives Research Workshop: Genealogy

In this genealogy workshop at the DeKalb History Center, learn the basics of genealogy research using technology and other resources to fill in the family trees. This workshop will be led by Kenneth H. Thomas, Jr. on Wednesday, March 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Thomas, Jr. has written the weekly Sunday genealogy column in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977, the longest running genealogy column in the U.S.A. He worked with the National Register of Historic Places for the Historic Preservation Division of the GA Department of Natural Resources for 33 years, retiring in 2006. In that job he worked on researching historic houses and communities and giving others research advice on how to research their own properties. A native of Columbus, GA, Ken is a graduate of Emory University, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and a 9th generation Georgian.

Wylde Center Gardening Series: Summer Vegetables for Your Garden

Are you planning on growing a summer garden, but aren’t sure what to plant or when or how? Stephanie Van Parys, the Wylde Center’s executive director and horticulturist, will go through the extensive options of vegetables you may include in your garden this summer. She’ll share vegetable varieties, planting tips, and ways to ensure a successful garden in a webinar held on Wednesday, March 22, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. The session is limited to 50 pre-registered participants. Tickets are $20 for General Public, and $10 for Wylde Center Members.

Keynote: Maryemma Graham & “The House Where My Soul Lives”

On Wednesday, March 22 at 7 p.m., join Georgia Center for the Book for the kickoff of Revival: Lost Southern Voices 2023 (RLSV). Maryemma Graham will be in conversation with RLSV co-founder Pearl McHaney about Graham’s book, “The House Where My Soul Lives: The Life of Margaret Walker.” Registration is virtual or in person. In person will meet in the Decatur Library Auditorium. RLSV celebrates historically excluded, erased or marginalized Southern voices. During this annual literary festival, presenters discuss Southern authors or artists whose works are out-of-print or otherwise do not receive the attention they deserve. RLSV invites the public, scholars, students, writers and inquisitive readers to join the conversation as they continue to discover and revive these Lost Southern Voices.

Avondale Estates Garden Club: On the City’s Storm Water Studies, Plans and Projects

The Avondale Estates Garden Club presents the third in a series of Sustainable Gardening events on Wednesday, March 22, on how the City of Avondale is addressing stormwater issues. Kristen Moretz, Avondale Estates Capital Projects, Construction and Maintenance Director, will speak on the city’s Storm Water Studies, Plans and Projects at 7 p.m. at the Lakehouse at 59 Lakeshore Drive. This presentation is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

Carlos Museum Lecture – “Egypt Land: Race and American Egyptomania”

From visions of “the Orient” to the tales of Edgar Allan Poe, from the works of Pauline Hopkins to the construction of the Washington Monument, from the measuring of slaves’ skulls to the singing of slave spirituals, claims about and representations of ancient Egypt have long served as linchpins for discussions about American racial and national identity. From the development of American Egyptology to the rise of racialized science, from the literary tradition of the adventure tale to the cultural politics of the Egyptian Revival, from Black abolitionists to African American Afrocentrism, debates over what the United States was and what it could become returned again and again to ancient Egypt. On Wednesday, March 22, from 7:30 – 8:30 p.m., in a lecture titled “Egypt Land: Race and American Egyptomania,” Dr. Scott Trafton, associate professor of English and African American Studies at the University of South Carolina, and author of “Egypt Land: Race and Nineteenth-Century American Egyptomania” will present a history of American interest in ancient Egypt, and how the rise of “race” and racialization was key to its explosion and has been key to its strange longevity. Ancient Egypt has served as a source of fascination for a vast array of Americans in a huge range of social and political contexts, and this talk will explore how American anxieties over race and racial origin shaped the long history of American Egyptomania.

Meet School Board Member Whitney McGinniss

Stop in at any of the many locations available. Let Whitney know what questions, concerns and ideas you have about DeKalb schools, or just grab a cup of coffee or tea and say hello. Whitney is here to listen and to learn, so she can serve you on the School Board. On Thursday, March 23, McGinniss will be at Spiller Park Coffee (2929 N. Druid Hills Rd.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Friday, March 24, she will be at Cross Keys High from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., with the talk available in both English and en español.

Revival: Lost Southern Voices Panels

RLSV will host a series of educational panels over Zoom this week. On Thursday, March 23, from 1 – 2:30 p.m., the panel will be on Appalachian Floodwaters: Lost Voices, Dialects, and Places. On Thursday, March 23, from 3 – 4:30 p.m., the panel will be on Diverging Southern Roads: Lost Voices in Verse. On Friday, March 24, from 1 – 2:30 p.m., the panel will be on Voices of the American and Global South. On Friday, March 24, from 3 – 4:30 p.m., the panel will be on Tennessee-born Writers and the South. On Saturday, March 25, from 1 – 2:30 p.m., the panel will be on the Literary Landscape of Author/Artist William Gay. Finally, on Saturday, March 25, from 3 – 4:30 p.m., the panel will be on Claiming “Our Own Literary Ancestry:” Honoring Mentors.

Briarlake Elementary Foundation Auction & Beer Fest

On Thursday, March 23, from 5:30 – 8 p.m., join the Briarlake Elementary Foundation for an auction and beer fest at the Tucker Brewing Company, 2003, S. Bibb Drive. 100% of all proceeds from this event will be used to support the students of Briarlake Elementary School.

Carlos Museum Herbert W. Benario Lecture in Roman Studies – “Servius’ Daughter Sulpicia: Life, Love and Literature in Ancient Rome”

On Thursday, March 23, from 6 to 7 p.m., the Emory University Department of Classics and the Carlos Museum welcome Alison Keith, professor and director at the Jackman Humanities Institute at the University of Toronto, as the speaker for the eleventh annual Herbert W. Benario Lecture in Roman Studies: “Servius’ Daughter Sulpicia: Life, Love and Literature in Ancient Rome.” This lecture is free and open to the public.

Phoenix Flies 2023: Emory University’s Arts and Social Justice Program

On Thursday, March 23, join Emory University’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library and the Michael C. Carlos Museum for a conversation with celebrated Atlanta Black photographers Jim Alexander and Tom Dorsey, moderated by Carlton Mackey, assistant director, community dialogue and engagement at the High Museum of Art and co-creator/co-director of Emory University’s Arts and Social Justice Fellows Program.

Please come between 5 and 7 p.m. to view the two exhibitions that inspired this program, “Creative Justice: A Celebration of Emory’s Arts and Social Justice Fellows Program,” and “A Very Incomplete Self Portrait: Tom Dorsey’s Chicago Portfolio.”

Atlanta Science Festival – Wildflower Walk at Fernbank Museum

Join Fernbank Museum for a group walk on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the beginning of spring in Fernbank Forest. You’ll learn about the different kinds of native wildflowers found both in the forest and around Atlanta. Tickets to this event include access to all indoor museum exhibits and a movie in the Giant Screen Theater, plus all outdoor experiences in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.

Cooke Noontime Concert

On Friday, March 24, from noon to 1 p.m., the Emory Chamber Music Society of Atlanta and the Carlos Museum welcome pianist Jasmin Arakawa for a Cooke Noontime Concert. Arakawa performs and teaches around the world and has been hailed by Gramophone Magazine for her “characterful sparkle.” She will perform a varied program with short works ranging from Haydn to Price to Godowsky. ECMSA Cooke Noontime Concerts at the Carlos Museum are free and open to the public. Space is limited and registration is required.

Get Outside and Get Inventing with Jennifer Swanson

Little Shop of Stories is getting ready to combine their two favorite things – books and the Atlanta Science Festival – for a special event with Jennifer Swanson, author of “Beastly Bionics.” On Friday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. at Little Shop of Stories, Swanson will give a fun and interactive presentation on the many inventions being created by engineers right now, and will teach the audience how to create your own bionic invention. No registration is required, and spots are first come first serve until capacity is reached.

A Historic Prom Night to Remember: DeKalb History Center’s Annual Spring Fling

On Friday, March 24, from 7 – 10 p.m., join the DeKalb History Center for their Annual Spring Fling. This year’s theme is A Historic Prom Night to Remember. You are invited to dress up in your version of Prom finery, and the event will include delicious bites from preferred caterers, spiked punch and other beverages (included with ticket), games, an online silent auction and dancing “Under the Stars, Sea or in an Enchanted Garden.” The event will begin with the annual meeting where DHC Board Officers and Directors will be elected into office. Wear your finest prom attire and you may win Best Dressed. All decades are welcome: wear an outfit from your own prom years, or even select 2020s attire.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Clarkston Volunteer Waterway Cleanup Event

The City of Clarkston is hosting its annual volunteer waterway clean up event on Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m. at Friendship Forest Wildlife Sanctuary, 4380 East Ponce de Leon Avenue. Volunteers along with the city’s Public Works staff will help to clean and remove litter from the waterways and streams in the city.

Touch-a-Truck and Touch-a-Budget

On Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be a free Touch-a-Truck and Touch-a-Budget event at the East Lake MARTA Station, 2260 College Ave. This fun, family-oriented event gives children of all ages the chance to explore the wheels and the funds that keep Decatur running smoothly. See and touch your favorite city vehicles and equipment on wheels. The City of Decatur and DeKalb County fire trucks, dump trucks, tractors, police cars, motorcycles, bicycles and many other vehicles will be on display. Get an up-close-and-personal peek at the city’s budgeting process. This event offers insights and welcomes input on pending spending. Talk to representatives from all city departments and play budget games for prizes. Parking is limited, so consider riding the train, walking or biking to the event.

ARCE GA Lecture with Egyptologist Dr. Rune Nyord at the Carlos

Relations between the living and the dead in the ancient Egyptian ancestor cult were complex and many-faceted. At the same time, the cult constituted for many people the main source of knowledge and experience of the nature and abilities of the dead, in partial contrast to often-cited more specialized theological speculations about the afterlife. On Saturday, March 25, from 4 to 5 p.m. in a lecture titled: “‘Satisfy the akh, do what he desires, and stay pure from his abomination’: Relations Between the Living and the Dead in the Ancient Egyptian Ancestor Cult,” Dr. Nyord will explore the different aspects of Egyptian ways of relating to the ancestors, from the quid pro quo of the cult to the different ways of warding off unwanted attention or even attacks from hostile dead.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Robin Preiss Glasser and Jacqueline Preiss Weitzman at Little Shop – “Gloria’s Promise”

On Sunday, March 26, at 5 p.m., get ready to dance on over to Little Shop of Stories for a spectacular ballet-themed book event. Robin Preiss Glasser (illustrator of the “Fancy Nancy” series) and Jacqueline Preiss Weitzman (“You Can’t Take a Balloon into the Metropolitan Museum”) are grand jete-ing their way to Little Shop to talk all about their new picture book, “Gloria’s Promise,” the story of one little girl’s determination to dance with the American Ballet Theatre. Come hear this amazing story from its two brilliant creators for a night of dancing, drawing, ballet-themed snacks and great books. This event is free to attend. However, you still must “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a copy of “Gloria’s Promise” from Little Shop in order to enter the signing line.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Avondale Estates Planning, Architectural & Zoning Board will meet on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in person at Avondale City Hall, 21 N Avondale Plaza.

The Stone Mountain Planning Commission will meet on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. in-person at Stone Mountain City Hall, 875 Main St.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 20, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., and over Zoom.

The DeKalb County Committee of the Whole will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 9 a.m. in-person at the Manuel Maloof Center, 1300 Commerce Drive.

The Stone Mountain Mayor & Council will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 6:30 p.m. in-person at Stone Mountain City Hall.

The Clarkston Planning & Zoning Board will meet on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. in person at Avondale City Hall and over Zoom.

