What’s happening this week: Tour deCatur 5k, the Atlanta Science Festival at Fernbank Museum and more

DeKalb County, GA — Events happening around DeKalb County this week include an International Women’s Day celebration at Blue Ribbon Grill with Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, the annual Tour deCatur 5k and the Atlanta Science Festival at Fernbank Museum. Several local government meetings are also scheduled for this week.

Here’s what’s happening this week:

Inside Out: Glass Art by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at GSU Perimeter College

Georgia State University Perimeter College will host an art installation of kiln-formed glass by Lisa Schnellinger and Charlie Holden at its Clarkston campus through April 2.

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection” at the Carlos

“Life and the Afterlife: Ancient Egyptian Art from the Senusret Collection,” on view at the Michael C. Carlos Museum from February 4 to August 6, 2023, is an exhibition about what objects can tell us about daily life, sacred life, and the hereafter in ancient Egypt. The collection, named after King Senusret II’s pyramid village, Hetep-Senusret in the Faiyum, was gifted to the Carlos in 2018 by the Georges Ricard Foundation with the understanding that it would be conserved and used to promote knowledge not only about the rich funerary rituals, customs and beliefs of the ancient world but also about the life of ancient objects over time. Several items in the exhibition highlight student and faculty research, technical and scholarly collaboration, methods of analysis and conservation and provenance tracing. Organized by Melinda Hartwig, curator of Ancient Egyptian, Nubian, and Near Eastern art, the exhibition focuses on the history of the Senusret Collection; objects of daily life; the beauty and protection of amulets and jewelry; religious votive statuettes that acted as donors’ magical participants in cultic practices; stela and reliefs; and burial items that provided for the eternal needs of the deceased. Burial objects include the coffin assemblage of the priestess of Osiris, Taosiris, which protected and transformed the wrapped body.

Coinneach MacLeod at Eagle Eye Books – “The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen”

Coinneach MacLeod, otherwise known as the TikTok sensation the Hebridean Baker will be visiting the Atlanta area for the launch of his latest cookbook, “The Hebridean Baker: My Scottish Island Kitchen” (on sale 3/7/23). MacLeod will appear at Eagle Eye Book Shop in Decatur on Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. for a cooking presentation and signing. Inspired by family recipes, traditional bakes and Scottish flavors, “My Scottish Island Kitchen” showcases Scotland’s extensive larder and brings us flavorful dishes with a story to tell, including shortbread dips, ginger pear loaf and the Flying Scotsman cocktail.

Lunch & Learn: Fox Theatre Institute

On Tuesday, March 7, from noon to 1 p.m., Leigh Burns, Director of the Fox Theatre Institute, will discuss Historic Theaters in DeKalb County, the Fox Theatre Institute, and their grant to ART station. The Fox Theatre Institute (FTI) is a dynamic outreach program of the Fox Theatre that offers historic preservation and operations expertise, consultation, and educational support to performing arts venues in Georgia and the southeast region. Since 2008, the Fox Theatre has donated more than $2.3 million to support historic theaters in Georgia and the Southeastern United States. This event is free to attend. Bring your own lunch.

Judd Winick at Little Shop of Stories – “Hilo: Gina and the Last City On Earth”

Come hear all about the latest adventure from the author Judd Winick, and join pals Hilo and Gina on an epic quest at Little Shop on Tuesday, March 7, at 6 p.m. for a night of magic, laughs, and wonderful books. Admission is free. However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for every person in your group. You must purchase a book in order to enter the signing line.

International Women’s Day at Blue Ribbon Grill

On Wednesday, March 8, from noon to 1 p.m. at Blue Ribbon Grill, join Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson for her speech on International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month. No cost to attend.

Know the Risks: E-Cigarettes and Young People

On Thursday, March 9, at 6:45 p.m. at Beacon Hill Middle School, join other Decatur parents to learn more about the local incidence of e-cigarette use and how to address it as a community. Kenny Haney will discuss the health impacts of e-cigarettes and youth. Haney is a Community Health Advocate for Northside Hospital’s Cancer Institute. He is also a trained facilitator in the American Lung Association’s Freedom. As a part of the Built To Quit: Tobacco and Smoking Cessation program at Northside Hospital, he helps to spread education about smoking, tobacco, vaping and cessation. Over the past four years, he has spoken to over 40,000 students, teachers, and parents about the vaping epidemic, and presents information, answers and guidance to help solve nicotine addiction and dependency.

Screening and Discussion of “ITHAKA” at the Georgia Center for the Book

On Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., join the Georgia Center for the Book for a special screening of the documentary film “ITHAKA.” Ben Lawrence’s critically-acclaimed film about John Shipton’s tireless campaign to save his son, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, from the U.S. justice system launched its North American theatrical release screening tour on February 28, 2023 in Los Angeles. The only Georgia stop on the national tour, the screening will be followed by a discussion with film producer and Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton. The Georgia Center for the Book is committed to a safe environment. For the safety of their invited speakers, staff and all attendees, they respectfully request that masks be worn in the venue for the duration of the event. They are currently limiting the capacity of the auditorium to promote social distancing, so registration is required.

Tour deCatur 5k

On Saturday, March 11, from 8 – 11 a.m., come to Decatur High School for the annual Tour deCatur 5k. Decatur’s largest 5K event happens every March and brings out 3,000+ residents from ages 2 to 82. The tour features a one-mile fun run and tot trot, in addition to the 5K. The 5K race is a Peachtree Road Race Qualifying event for any ambitious runners interested. Proceeds benefit the Decatur Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves as a community conduit bringing resources – people, ideas and funds – where they are needed to ensure that every Decatur student can learn and thrive.

Oakhurst Farmers Market

The Oakhurst Farmers Market will be open on Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sceptre Brewing Arts, 630 East Lake Drive in Decatur. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more among the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes.

Jobseekers Recruiting Meet and Greet with the Georgia United Credit Union

On Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Georgia United Credit Union, 5173 Panola Industrial Boulevard, community members are invited to apply for the new role of Universal Associate if they are seeking a rewarding job opportunity.

Atlanta Science Festival – Starstruck at Fernbank Museum

On Saturday, March 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore the final frontier with a Fernbank Science Educator that will guide you through fun, hands-on activities demonstrating the concepts that govern the stars. Experiment with gravity, see and touch real meteorites, explore the scale of stars and more. Tickets include access to all indoor museum exhibits, a movie in the Giant Screen Theater and all outdoor experiences in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.

Alexandra Huynh at Little Shop of Stories – “From Tears to the Sea”

Little Shop is forever proud of its local authors, but when it comes to local author and eighth grader Alexandra Huynh, they are just absolutely blown away. Little Shop will host Huynh during the Atlanta Science Festival on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m., where she will talk all about her book “From Tears to the Sea,” and how water conservation inspired her art. There will also be an accompanying collage workshop. No registration required, spots are first come first serve.

20th Annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl

Come to the 20th annual Oakhurst Wine Crawl in awesome Oakhurst Village on Saturday, March 11, from 4 – 7 p.m. Over 20 businesses in the Oakhurst Village are participating. Sip 100+ wines with an OWC souvenir glass. Proceeds support neighbor community events, Oakhurst Porchfest, and public art.

Tim Fite at Little Shop of Stories – “A Bucket of Questions”

Tim Fite has written the perfect picture book for kids who want to know everything about everything, aptly called “A Bucket of Questions.” On Saturday, March 11, at 5 p.m., come hang out with Tim, hear about this super cool book and ask all your burning questions for a night of discovery. Admission is free However, you still need to “purchase” a ticket for everyone in your group. You must purchase a book from Little Shop of Stories in order to enter the signing line.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Join neighbors, visitors and vendors on Sunday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the Avondale Estates Farmers Market, located in the parking lot of My Parents’ Basement, 22 N. Avondale Road. Browse a colorful array of locally sourced food and goods. Items offered include baked goods, cheeses, eggs, homemade jellies, meats and produce.

Upcoming Local Government Meetings​​

The Tucker Downtown Development Authority will meet on Monday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. in person at Tucker City Hall, 1975 Lakeside Parkway.

The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, March 6, at 7:30 p.m. in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St., and over Zoom.

The Stone Mountain Mayor and Council will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.

The Clarkston City Council will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

The Tucker Zoning Board of Appeals will meet on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. in person at Tucker City Hall.

The Decatur School Board will meet on Wednesday, March 8, from 5 – 7 p.m. in person at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard.

The Avondale Estates Board of Mayor and Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, March 8, at 5:30 p.m. at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and over Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization Zoning Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 8, at 6 p.m. over Zoom.

The Decatur Development Authorities will meet on Friday, March 10, at 8 a.m. in person at Decatur City Hall and over Zoom.

The Kirkwood Neighbors Organization will meet for its monthly meeting on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. over Zoom.

