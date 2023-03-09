Woman dies in house fire; vehicle crash causes one death in DeKalb County

Share

Here’s a look at public safety news in DeKalb County provided by Decaturish news partner Atlanta News First.

— LITHONIA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A pile of charred belongings could be seen in the driveway of the home on Huntington Place Circle where just hours earlier just after 1 a.m. on March 8 a fire claimed the life of a woman.

“You look at the house it doesn’t even look like it’s been burned,” said Debra Blair, as she observed while taking a morning walk.

Blair walks the neighborhood nearly every day. She said she would see the family who lived there often.

“I’m just devastated to hear she lost her life in the fire,” said Blair.

Investigators said five people, including three children were inside when the fire started. Everyone got out except for the woman. When fire crews arrived, they found her body inside of the garage, outside of the car that was parked. The captain on scene said the family could not find her in time.

“Originally they were awakened by the smell of smoke, subsequently saw fire as well and attempted to locate the perished resident and by that time it was too late,” said Captain Jaeson Daniels, Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department.

“This is a tough situation especially for our guys and girls, the firefighters, the boots on the ground, this is a difficult situation,” said Daniels.

The family returned to gather some belongings later in the morning, but declined an interview. Meanwhile neighbors remain in disbelief.

“It’s very troubling, extremely troubling,” said Mark Strowbridge, who lives across the street.

“You never know. One day we see our neighbors, family members, and don’t realize how precious life is at that moment,” said Blair.

The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined, unless new developments come along.

— STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — One person is dead after a two-car crash Tuesday night in DeKalb County.

Police say it happened just before 11 p.m. on Hambrick Road near Memorial Drive in Stone Mountain. They say one person died and three others were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

— DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — A driver had the scare of her life Wednesday morning after crashing into a gas station in DeKalb County.

It happened at a BP station on the 3200 block of Snapfinger Road in Decatur.

The driver tells Atlanta News First that she was driving on Snapfinger when her brakes went out. To avoid hitting a bus, she says she turned into the parking lot of the gas station and crashed into the corner of the building.

The female driver was not injured but was a little shaken up. Her vehicle had front-end damage.

The BP gas station cashier said this is the second time that the building has been hit. The first time, the vehicle went completely into the building.