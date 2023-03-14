Workish: Solarium hiring part-time staff, King of Pops seeking pop slingers

Share

Atlanta, GA — Here’s a look at job postings and hiring news in our community.

– The Solarium is hiring for part-time work.

The Solarium is seeking to hire for facility managers and set-up staff. Anyone interested in the positions can email the Solarium at [email protected].

– King of Pops is hiring for several positions, including pop slingers.

Pop slinger applicants must be 16 or older, have reliable transportation, be comfortable driving the pop-mobile to local events, and be able to lift at least 25 pounds. The role is part-time, and the pay is an average of $17-22 per hour total after tips.

– Hemlock Salon and Apothecary is hiring for a salon manager.

“We are a sustainable clean beauty salon looking for like-minded humans,” owner Erin Vee Hassan said in a post in the Oakhurst neighborhood Facebook group. “Must have customer experience, like humans, and ability to multitask.”

— Decaturish is looking for an ad sales representative

“We are a small organization, and ad sales are an important part of our business,” the job listing says. “We need someone who will effectively manage our current client base while helping us grow our monthly revenue to meet our goals as a company, which include providing community news for all residents of DeKalb County.”

– The Wylde Center is hiring for the following three positions:

– Operations and Human Resources Director

– Greenspace Team: Edgewood and Coan Site Coordinator

– Greenspace Team: Mulberry Fields/Sugar Creek Site Coordinator

– MARTA is hosting a career fair on Thursday, March 16, from 3-7 p.m. at the MARTA Headquarters, 2424 Piedmont Road NE.

The facility is located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is hiring for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians.

MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train all permit and class C (regular) license holders for their commercial driver’s license.

The starting pay for bus operators is $17.74 per hour and for technicians is $23.91 per hour. COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

Here are the requirements for each job:

Bus operator requirements: – Seeking full-time and part-time operators – Must be 21 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must pass physical exam and ability test, and drug/alcohol screening Journeyman bus technician requirements: – Must be 18 years of age or older – Must have high school diploma or equivalent – Must have current Class C (regular) license – Must have completed auto, transit bus, diesel, or maintenance programs, or have three or more years of comparable work experience

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event. Free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck.

Additional career fairs will be held on March 30, April 13 and April 27.

— Pike Nurseries is seeking to hire 200 employees this spring.

The Southeast’s largest independent garden retailer will hire around 200 employees across its retail stores in the Atlanta area ahead of the busy spring planting season, according to a press release.

​Interested candidates can visit any Pike Nurseries retail location on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 21 to interview. Applicants can let their personality shine in a face-to-face conversation with a member of Pike management and see how a store operates in real time. ​

​​

“​Pike Nurseries offers a comprehensive manager trainee program that pairs on-the-job and classroom learning to help prepare associates to be a successful store leader,” the press release states. “Applicants with prior retail experience are encouraged to come pursue their passion at Pike Nurseries where they can stay active, connect with nature, and help their community experience the joy of gardening. Horticulture knowledge is a plus, but not required – just bring a passion for learning and Pike’s experts will teach the rest.”

Pike Nurseries seasonal roles include cashiers, sales associates and loading personnel with various openings available at all locations.

“Applicants should enjoy people and plants, and working in an active, friendly outdoor environment. Horticultural knowledge is a plus but not required for all positions,” the press release says. “Interested candidates of all skill levels are encouraged to apply, from seasoned experts to first-time job seekers. Pike Nurseries offers flexible hours ideal for folks with irregular schedules. Full-time opportunities are also available for those seeking more permanent positions.”

​Beyond the 15 retail garden centers across the metro Atlanta region, Pike Nurseries also has a Landscape Design and Installation division with offices in Georgia and North Carolina, as well as Pike Nurseries Farm, which is a growing division with three locations in north Georgia. Full-time career opportunities are also available in landscape design and in plant production.

To explore open positions and submit an application any time, please visit pikenursery.com/careers.

— The city of Avondale Estates is hiring for a couple of positions.

As of March 14, the city has two job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Maintenance worker

— The city of Clarkston is hiring for a few positions.

The city has five job openings as of March 14, including:

– Police officer

– City engineer

– Planning/economic development manager

– Two public workers laborer positions are open

— The city of Decatur is hiring for multiple departments.

As of March 14, the city has 24 job openings, including:

– Police officer

– Firefighter

– School crossing guard

– Assistant Program Supervisor – Athletics

– After School Counselors

– Tennis Instructor

– PT Receptionist /Front Desk Clerk- Decatur Recreation Center

— City Schools of Decatur is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of March 14, the district has 44 openings, including:

– School nurse

– Media specialist

– Pre-K, upper elementary, middle school and high school teachers

– EIP and intervention teachers

– Special education teachers and paraprofessionals

– 504 coordinator/MTSS lead teacher

– Substitute teachers

– Bus driver

— DeKalb County is hiring for multiple positions.

As of March 14, the county had 132 openings, including:

– Construction project manager

– Paramedic

– Firefighter

– Staff engineer

– Equipment operators

— The city of Stone Mountain is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of March 14, the city had four openings, including:

– Police officer

– Public defender

– Assistant city clerk

– Historic Preservation Commission board member

— The city of Tucker is hiring for multiple positions in various departments.

As of March 14, the city had seven openings, including:

– Court clerk

– City planner

– Parks & Rec. Camp Activity Assistant

– Parks & Rec. Pool Assistant Manager

– Code Enforcement Trainee

– Business and Alcohol License Technician

– Parks & Rec. Assistant Camp Director

