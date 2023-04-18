Andy’s Frozen Custard opens in Toco Hills this month

Atlanta, GA — Andy’s Frozen Custard is making its Toco Hills debut on April 26.

It will be located at 3033 N Druid Hills Rd, Atlanta, GA 30329, according to Google Maps. It will be open from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“In celebration of its newest location, Andy’s Frozen Custard will be having a Soft Opening event on Wednesday, April 26,” the press release says. “Fans that download the Andy’s App before April 26 will receive a Free Treat reward in the app on Opening Day to celebrate! A Grand Opening Ceremony will follow in May with an official ribbon cutting event and games and giveaways on the patio that evening. Save the date to join in on the Andy’s fun!”

Here’s the full press release about the opening:

Toco Hills, GA – April 19th, 2023 – Toco Hills is giving ice cream the cold shoulder, as it welcomes the old-fashioned dessert shop that is rocking the nation! Andy’s Frozen Custard® will be serving Toco Hills, Georgia the first scoop of its famous frozen custard on Wednesday, April 26th.

Andy’s has a wide variety of treats based on their Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard. Enjoy rich, creamy flavor in every bite. Choose between vanilla or chocolate frozen custard, and have it transformed into delicious Concretes, Jackhammers™, shakes, malts, sundaes, and seasonal treats. Favorites include the James Brownie Funky Jackhammer™, made with Andy’s vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter and baked in-store brownies, “drilled and filled” with hot fudge; and the Triple Chocolate Concrete, made with Andy’s chocolate frozen custard, chocolate chip cookie dough, and melted chocolate chip.

Toco Hills will fall in love with this new dessert shop! Andy’s Frozen Custard, located on North Druid Hills Rd, is amidst local shopping centers, DeKalb County schools, outdoor parks and is just 15 minutes from MidTown. The heart of Andy’s is to give back to the local community through donations, fundraisers, and school partnerships. They can’t wait to inspire smiles for kids and “kids at heart” with delicious frozen custard!

Andy’s Frozen Custard franchisee, Tom said, “I am super excited to finally serve the Toco Hills community! We have been working on this project for over 3 years and have come across many challenges, but the support of the community has been incredible! Our whole team is thrilled to finally bring them the product and service they deserve!”

Andy’s also offers a quick and easy drive-thru where customers can get their Andy’s on the go within 90 seconds of placing an order. They have a unique line of frozen custard treats, known as Andy’s Anywhere™ to-go program. Select from pints, quarts, Quart Combos™, and a ‘Pick 6™’ mix-and-match bundle. Enjoy these frozen treats at home with the family, walking through MidTown, or celebrating with friends. Whether it is a Concrete under their bright lights or a Quart at home, Andy’s sparks smiles by the spoonful wherever it is enjoyed.

Andy’s has a unique but simple approach which has been used to achieve such immense success; hire great people and treat them right. Their team focuses on bringing every customer a smile, one delicious frozen treat at a time. The quality of quick and friendly service makes this dessert stop a gem for families in Toco Hills to enjoy.

Andy’s Frozen Custard will be open this spring from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Customers can download the Andy’s Frozen Custard app to take advantage of touchless payment options and join the FANdy’s loyalty club to receive a free small 1-topping Concrete after their first visit. Fans can stay up-to-date on the latest from Andy’s, including news about seasonal menu offerings loaded with fresh fruit and baked goods, on Instagram (@andys.atl) and Facebook (@AndysAtlantaGADruidHillsRoad) or via Andy’s website.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard

Founded in 1986 in Osage Beach, MO by Andy’s parents John and Carol Kuntz. Andy’s Frozen Custard has been providing the freshest frozen custard in the business for 37 years, giving ice cream the “cold shoulder” by scooping, mixing, and presenting handcrafted frozen custard treats with speed and a smile. Since the beginning, the family has had one dream: to share what makes them happiest with everyone else, and to warm hearts, one scoop of frozen custard at a time. With a focus on product quality, customer service and community involvement, Andy’s has grown into the nation’s largest frozen

custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 131 company-owned and franchised stores across fourteen states proudly serving the World’s Finest Frozen Custard. Andy’s also offers the ‘Yum Squad Loyalty Club,’ designed to say “thank you” to loyal customers by earning points for every dollar spent, towards redeeming a free. For more information or for details about franchising opportunities, visit eatandys.com.