Atlanta-based Good Food and Company teams up with Kirkwood Spring Fling

Editor’s note: Decaturish is a sponsor of this year’s Kirkwood Spring Fling.

Atlanta, GA — Good Food and Company have partnered with the Kirkwood Spring Fling Festival, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Good Food and Company will host a kickoff dinner for the festival on May 12.

“Join special guests Mayor Andre Dickens, Invest Atlanta representative Kelsey Maynor and neighborhood officials in attendance for an unforgettable night at Le Petit Marche,” the event announcement says. “Co-owner and Executive Chef Anthony Sanders will be curating an exclusive menu for the occasion, and local businesses, including Vin ATL and Evergreen Butcher + Baker, will be providing wine and other delights. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an hour of passed apps and wine, followed by dinner at 8 p.m.”

Good Food and Coompany’s Atlanta Breakfast Club Restaurant has been featured on ESPN, Food Network, Cooking Channel and in many other outlets.

“They’ve also opened ABC Chicken and Waffles in the Sweet Auburn District, Atlanta Breakfast Club (Satellite location) at their Culinary School on the City of Refuge Campus, and recently acquired Le Petit Marche, which they reopened in September 2021,” the event announcement says.

On May 13, Good Food and Company is hosting The French Quarter, which will be the official after-party for the Spring Fling.

“The block party will be outside of their restaurant, and free for everyone in the neighborhood to attend. Local vendors will provide food and drinks, while a live DJ will handle the music,” the announcement says. “Get ready for a night to remember!”

For more information about Good Food and Company, please visit the location website at lepetit-marche.com.

