Atlanta Police investigate antisemitic and transphobic flyers distributed in Zone 6

Atlanta, GA — Hate groups have been leaving antisemitic and transphobic flyers at homes in east Atlanta over the weekend.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating he distributions that occurred in Zone 6, which includes the communities of Kirkwood and East Lake.

“The Atlanta Police Department has been made aware of antisemitic and transphobic flyers found in the East Atlanta area,” the police department said via press release. “Our Homeland Security Unit was quickly notified and is investigating. At this time, we are not aware of any criminal acts related to the flyers. However, their distribution has led to a heightened level of awareness throughout our department and we have increased patrols around where the flyers were found. Anyone who may have observed or received one of these flyers is asked to notify us. You can report it by contacting your local precinct, calling our non-emergency line at 404-658-6666, by calling 911 or by calling Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.”

State Sen. Elena Parent posted pictures of the flyers on her Twitter account, saying, “Residents on at least four streets in my Senate district awoke to find hateful antisemitic and transphobic flyers on their doorsteps this morning. This malevolent garbage is a sobering reminder of the hateful among us.”

On April 20, the Atlanta Police Department announced it is investigating three violent crimes committed against transgender women. Here’s the full announcement from APD:

The Atlanta Police Department(APD) is actively investigating three violent crimes involving transgender women this year. While these individual incidents are unrelated, we are very aware of the epidemic-level violence black and brown transgender women face in America. We understand the impact violence has on all our communities and we understand some acts of violence bring about legitimate concerns of whether the incident was motivated by hate. We share in these concerns and our investigations include exploring that possibility. In these cases, our investigators have not found any indication the victim was targeted for being transgender or a member of the LGBTQ+ community and these cases do not appear to be random acts of violence. We understand this update will not alleviate everyone’s concerns, but we want you to know violent crimes are our top priority and our investigators are working hard on each case. We have some of the best investigators in the business and we are confident in their abilities. We are committed to identifying everyone involved in these incidents and bringing those responsible to justice. The APD’s LGBTQ+ Liaison is aware of and closely monitoring these investigations. We will continue working with the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs and community advocates on these cases, and overall engagement with the LGBTQ+ community. Below are summaries with the latest information available for release on each case. Preliminary Information: On 1/9/23, around 11:16pm, officers responded to a person shot at the location of 444 Highland Ave. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound. EMS responded to the scene and transported the female to the hospital in critical condition. Preliminary information indicates a dispute occurred prior to the shooting between the victim and a male suspect. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues. Preliminary Information: On 4/11/2023, around 4:22 am, officers responded to 415 Fairburn Rd SW. in reference to a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a transgender female with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious and breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary information suggests this shooting was the result of a dispute. Homicide detectives are actively working this case and any updates will be posted on our website when they become available. The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Preliminary Information: On 4/18/23 around 10:42 pm, officers responded to 2457 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. She was not alert, conscious or breathing and pronounced deceased on scene by AFR. Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues. Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

