Avondale Estates City Commission to discuss sanitation services

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates City Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 26, at 5:30 p.m. for a regular meeting, followed by a work session. The city commission meeting will be held at Avondale Estates City Hall, 21 N. Avondale Plaza, and via Zoom.

During the work session, the city commission will continue to discuss the city’s sanitation program and services.

To join the meeting via Zoom, click here. To call in, dial +1-301-715-8592. The webinar ID is 870 7622 5550. To view the meeting agenda, click here. Public comments can be made either by attending the meeting in-person or through Zoom.

In September 2022, City Manager Patrick Bryant and Public Works Director Marcel Jackson proposed shifting to curbside sanitation pickup and having the public works department pick up recycling.

“As a staff, we have begun considering potential options that, we believe, would best maximize the efficiency of our public works department,” Bryant said at the Sept. 28 city commission meeting.

The city commission has had ongoing conversations about the backdoor sanitation service and what the future of that service looks like. At the Sept. 14 city commission meeting, Jackson and members of the public works department shared stories of their experiences while on the job doing backdoor sanitation collection.

During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider a variance request for the property at 49 Wiltshire Drive. The property owner is seeking to reduce the side yard setback from 10 feet to six feet to add a front porch to the home.

The review and approval criteria include questions on whether there are extraordinary conditions pertaining to the property and if the zoning ordinance creates an unnecessary hardship.

“There are not extraordinary and exceptional conditions pertaining to the subject property due to its size, shape, topography, or a mature tree or tree stands,” the city staff review states. “Application of the ordinance would create no unnecessary hardship. The applicant may propose to build a front porch that does not encroach on the side setback.”

Also on the agenda, the city commission will consider accepting a speed study from the Georgia Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on Kensington Road and Clarendon Avenue from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

“Once the study recommendation to reduce the posted speed limit is agreed to and signed by the Mayor, the Department of Public Safety will review and consider the recommendation for final approval,” the agenda states.

