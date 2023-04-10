Avondale Estates Garden Club hosting plant sale on April 15

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — The Avondale Estates Garden Club will host its third annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Lake House at 59 Lakeshore Drive. The sale will be open rain or shine.

The sale coincides with garden week in Georgia. The club will have plants for shade, plants for full sun, popular perennials, native plants and pollinators as well as a selection of herbs, trees, and houseplants, according to a press release.

The event is put on through a team effort of garden club members, with volunteers dividing and cultivating plants from their gardens to contribute to the sale. The garden club also purchases some plants wholesale.

Proceeds from the plant sale and other AECG fundraisers benefit organizations such as the Avondale Estates Elementary School Foundation, the Cherokee Gardens Library at the Atlanta History Center, the Garden Club of Georgia Scholarship Fund, and the Dunwoody Nature Center.

Garden week takes place April 9-15. At the Avondale Estates City Commission meeting on April 12, Mayor Jonathan Elmore will read a garden week proclamation honoring the Avondale Estates Garden Club.

The Avondale Estates Garden Club was founded in 1931 and the club aims to beautify public spaces in the city. The club’s inaugural project was planting the abelia hedge along North Avondale Road, according to the proclamation.

Garden week is an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the importance of gardens in the state.