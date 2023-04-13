Avondale Estates hosting electronics recycling event on April 22

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — Various events will be happening in Avondale Estates on Earth Day, April 22, including an electronics recycling event for residents from 9 a.m. to noon at the Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road.

Avondale ACTion, the Avon Garden Club, and the city are working with various organizations to create a day to celebrate while making a difference, according to an announcement from the city.

The event is sponsored by the city and eWaste ePlanet. Items that cannot be accepted are cracked LCD televisions and monitors, broken or bare CRT televisions and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, paint, and any liquid.

Here is the list of acceptable items that can be recycled:

– Monitors, desktops, laptops, keyboards, servers

– Smartphones, tablets, and speakers

– Networking gear, circuit boards, RAM, and CPU

– Wires and cables, hard drives, and memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD)

– Digital cameras, game consoles, phone systems, LCD televisions, CRT televisions

– GPS units

– Copiers, ink, toner, scanners, printers, and projectors

– Lab and medical equipment

– Point of sale systems and barcode scanners

– Microwaves

– Alkaline batteries

– Media discs and tapes

