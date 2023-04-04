Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Schools has named Dr. Devon Horton as the sole finalist to be the district’s next superintendent.

Horton would likely start after June 30. To read an FAQ about the search process, click here. The board will have to wait 14 days to approve Dr. Horton’s contract, per state law.

Dr. Horton is currently the superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65. If the school board votes to approve his contract, he will be replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, who took over when the school board abruptly fired Cheryl Watson-Harris last spring.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as the sole finalist for Superintendent, and I look forward to continued conversations with the Board. I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically,” Dr. Horton said in a press release. “DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement.”

Dr. Horton has received some criticism for his equity work in Illinois, mainly among conservative news websites. Fox News seized on reports that he would prioritize minority groups for a return to in-person learning in that district, for which he received hate mail and threats. Dr. Horton said the plan had been “misrepresented” by the media.

“In every priority group we have on our website, we don’t have Black and brown students anywhere,” he told The Daily Northwestern. “We know that’s illegal.”

Dr. Horton will inherit a polarized district with declining enrollment and unimpressive test scores. The board is also being watched closely by Cognia, a nonprofit accreditation organization, because of the board’s tendency to pursue individual interests instead of working for the district as a whole. The district also churns through superintendents. Since 2013, there have been six superintendents, with two of them being interim and two being terminated by the board, Cognia noted.

It’s unclear whether Dr. Horton will have the unanimous support of all board members. During the search for Watson-Harris’ permanent replacement, there was some not-subtle politicking going by members of the board and state Sen. Emanuel Jones to keep Tinsley. (Jones’ wife is an assistant principal in the district, according to his ethics disclosure forms.)

Winning over the diverse, quarrelsome DeKalb County community will be Dr. Horton’s first order of business.

Dr. Horton will attend a series of town hall meetings to get to know DeKalb better.

“On April 12, 13, & 14, Dr. Horton will engage with district employees, scholars, and community members during April 12-14, including three (3) town hall meetings in DCSD facilities,” the announcement from the district says. “Locations will be announced shortly on the DCSD homepage. Each two-hour town hall meeting will begin at 6 p.m.”

Here’s more information about those meetings from DeKalb County Schools:

These meetings will be live-streamed, and the general public and media members are encouraged to attend in person. The public is invited to submit questions and provide feedback regarding the sole finalist by completing the survey at https://survey.sogolytics.com/r/8L6n4h

To see Dr. Horton’s redacted job application for the DeKalb County Schools job, click here. To read a short biography of him, click here.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County Schools:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

