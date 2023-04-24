CDC recommends additional updated COVID-19 vaccine dose for adults 65, older

Share

Atlanta, GA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have simplified its COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and allowed for more flexibility for individuals at higher risk who want the option of additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The CDC’s new recommendations allow for an additional updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccine dose for people ages 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised, according to a press release.

“This allows more flexibility for healthcare providers to administer additional doses to immunocompromised patients as needed,” the press release states.

The original, monovalent, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for use in the United States.

The agency recommends that everyone ages six and older receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether they have previously finished their primary series.

“Individuals ages six years and older who have already received an updated mRNA vaccine do not need to take any action unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised,” the press release states. “For young children, multiple doses continue to be recommended and will vary by age, vaccine, and which vaccines were previously received.”

The CDC’s recommendations for the use of the (monovalent) Novavax or Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccines were not affected by the changes made on April 19.

