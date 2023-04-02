Chamblee Tucker Road damaged after driver strikes fire hydrant; DeKalb County says repairs are underway

Share

Atlanta, GA — Chamblee Tucker Road’s westbound and eastbound lanes at West Hospital Avenue were shut down after a motorist struck a fire hydrant Sunday morning, Atlanta News First reported.

Chamblee Police are encouraging drivers to avoid the area as repairs conducted by DeKalb Watershed Management are expected to continue, the ANF story says.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is working to repair a section of the road that was damaged by the crash, according to a press release.

“The westbound lanes of Chamblee Tucker Road near West Hospital Avenue are closed due to the damage,” the press release from DeKalb County says. “Crews have shut off water to the fire hydrant, and no customers are without water service. Today, crews will the remove unsuitable soil, assess the full extent of damage to the road and determine an estimated time for the road repairs to be complete. DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs. For more information, contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.”

Atlanta News First Digital Content Producer Talgat Almanov and Decaturish Editor and Publisher Dan Whisenhunt contributed to this story.