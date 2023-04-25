Share

This story has been updated.

Clarkston, GA — Clarkston City Hall and the streets around it were closed Tuesday morning, April 25, as police responded to a woman with a gun sitting inside a construction vehicle.

According to Chief Christine Hudson, construction is happening around the police department involving the installation of electric vehicle chargers. The woman was having a mental health crisis, Hudson said. No one was held hostage, she said. DeKalb Police also responded to the scene.

Decautrish has heard anecdotal reports that students at nearby schools are being sent home as a precaution, but the DeKalb County School District says that is not the case.

Sgt. Dustin Bulcher, a spokesperson for the department, said he first encountered the woman when he came to work this morning.

“A female was walking around in the parking lot with a gun in her hand,” Sgt. Bulcher said. “I tried to make contact with her. I notified my patrol officer.”

She eventually sat down inside a forklift while police talked to her. Eventually an officer was able to tase her and take her into custody. She will not face charges. She was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.

