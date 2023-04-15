Common Roots Farmers Market will open in Avondale Estates on April 22

Share

Avondale Estates, GA — A new farmers market will open in Avondale Estates next Saturday.

Common Roots Farmers Market is located at 3409 Covington Highway and opens at 9 a.m. on April 22. It will open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The market will be closed on Mondays, according to a press release.

“The community is invited to its big opening celebration – ‘A Taste of Common Roots’ – Saturday, April 29 – Sunday, April 30 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring samples from its many local partners,” the press release from Common Roots says.

Common Roots was founded by Brock Nix, a Brookhaven resident and fifth generation produce operator.

“A passionate team, a sense of community and locally sourced products are the roots of a true neighborhood market,” Nix said last year when Decaturish first reported the news about the farmers market. “We look forward to getting to know our guests while creating memories and holiday traditions at Common Roots.”

The market will sell many Georgia-based products and will emphasize “hand-selected, unique produce from local farms and from all over the world, while creating an uplifting shopping experience unlike any other.”

In addition to produce, there will be grab-n-go deli options, premium meats, seafood, artisan goods, frozen selections, craft beers, professionally curated wines, kombucha on-tap, local coffee, outdoor seasonal plants, flowers and more, the press release says.

“From indulgent ice cream to candied jalapeños, the retailer has partnered with nearly 30 Georgia-based food and consumer product suppliers,” the press release says. “The 12,000 square foot market was built from the ground-up and features an outdoor area with seasonal plants, flowers and holiday selections like pumpkins in the fall and Fraser fir trees during the holidays. Customers can also bring their behaved, leashed dogs to the outdoor patio and enjoy a grab-n-go sandwich or a freshly brewed cup of coffee.”

There will be themed events, tastings, recipe demonstrations and other events throughout the year.

“Nix has also dedicated certain weekdays as themed music days, like ‘80’s Day’, ‘Old School Hip-Hop Day’, and more,” the press release says.

Local suppliers include:

— 3Bros Cookies

— Georgia Sourdough

— Southbound BBQ

— Lanes BBQ

— Piedmont BBQ

— Honey Next Door

— Pure Bliss Organics

— Rock House Creamery

— Witchy Kombvchy

— Doux South

— Gesus Palomino

— Catering Concepts

— Yom Ice Cream

— Flaky not Flaky

— Terminus Coffee

— Montane Sparkling Spring Water

— Herbs & Kettles

— Soul to Belly

— Devils Foot Beverage Company

— Engelman’s Bakery

— Barlow’s Foods

— R.A.W. Body Essentials

— Regina’s Farm Kitchen

— Bellwood Coffee

— Banjo Coffee Co.,

— Field & Flower

— Frik & Frak Artisanal Sauces

— Rock House Farm & Creamery

— OLIPOP

“Please visit www.commonrootsfarmersmarket.com to sign-up for market updates including seasonal features, monthly specials, events, recipe demonstrations, holiday activities, and more,” the press release says.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.