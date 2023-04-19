Decatur-based bookstore creates book club to celebrate banned books

Share

BY LaShawn Hudson | WABE

Across the nation, in recent years, there’s been a massive wave of books being banned and censored from reading lists, schools, and public libraries.

And in response to those restrictions, Little Shop of Stories, a Decatur-based bookstore, recently launched the Banned Books Book Club.

Justin Colussy-Estes, who manages the bookstore, was a guest on Tuesday’s edition of “Closer Look.”

Colussy-Estes said that people ban books for all kinds of reasons but that it’s very important for people to read and engage and discover the world within a book.

“The problem is not in a bookstore,” Colussy-Estes said. “The problem is in libraries, where people who don’t have the money to buy a book, where kids who don’t have the agency to go out to a bookstore with their own money to buy a book—those are the people who are being denied these books, cause those are the places that are most at risk.”

To listen to the episode, click here.

This story was provided by Decaturish content partner WABE.