Decatur City Commission to consider purchasing property on North Parkwood Road

Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission will meet on Monday, April 3, for its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a dinner session at 6 p.m. and a work session at 6:30 p.m. The meetings will be held in person at Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough Street, and virtually via Zoom.

The work session will focus on the 2020 strategic plan public reporting dashboard. During the regular meeting, the city commission will consider purchasing the property at 1010 N. Parkwood Road for $400,000.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the agenda, click here. This meeting will be held in-person. Members of the public wishing to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting may attend the meeting in one of two ways: Attend in-person by coming to Decatur City Hall, 509 N. McDonough St. Register in advance at https://zoom.us/j/91775048617 . After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) NOTE – This meeting will utilize virtual meeting technology. We cannot guarantee it will operate as planned. If your participation must be a matter of public record, attend the meeting in person or email your comments to City Manager Andrea Arnold at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 3rd.

Members of the public may also view the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video

At the March 6 city commission meeting, resident Phillip McGinnis, president of the Westchester Hills Neighborhood Association, asked the city commission to consider purchasing the property and preserving it as greenspace.

The property is one lot that’s about half an acre. It’s located next to the city’s Hidden Cove Park.

“The property contains one single family home and the rest of the property is undeveloped with mature trees and other vegetation,” City Manager Andrea Arnold wrote in a memo. “Acquisition of this property will afford the City the opportunity to expand public greenspace. This recommendation is consistent with many city of Decatur master plans including the 2020 Strategic Plan, Storm Water Master Plan and the recently adopted Parks and Recreation Master Plan.”

The city has funds available in the general fund to cover the cost. Closing is anticipated by mid-May.

The city commission will also consider awarding a contract to Hasbun Construction for $537,523 for construction of phase two of the South Columbia Drive mixed-use path project, and establishing a project budget of $680,000. The board will additionally consider awarding a contract to AECOM Technical Services for $27,650 for construction administration services.

The mixed-use path with be a 10-foot wide concrete pedestrian and bicycle path with a five-foot landscape buffer. The project will eliminate an existing gap in the sidewalk system and provide a safe walking route to Legacy Park.

“Phase 2 will begin where Phase 1 ended, at the school’s maintenance driveway, and extend southeast along South Columbia Drive approximately 800 feet, to the first driveway entrance at Legacy Park,” Project Civil Engineer Jennings Bell wrote in a memo. “Constructing the path will require the curb to be shifted, narrowing South Columbia Drive and eliminating turn lanes at the Derrydown Way intersection.”