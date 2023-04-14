Decatur High School principal not returning next school year

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur High School Principal Rochelle Lofstrand announced on Thursday, April 13, that she will not be returning to DHS for the 2023-2024 school year, according to an email.

Lofstrand has worked for City Schools of Decatur for 13 years. She has not announced her plans after leaving DHS. City Schools of Decatur confirmed her departure on Friday afternoon.

Here is the full email:

Dear DHS Families,

A.A. Milne says, “How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” This idea has guided me since I left Fulton County Schools to come to City Schools of Decatur in 2010, when I left DHS to open Westchester in 2014, and when I left Westchester to return to DHS in 2020. I am genuinely thankful to have worked in CSD for the past 13 years! I wanted to let you know that I have decided not to return to City Schools of Decatur for the 2023-2024 school year. However, I will work with CSD and DHS leadership over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Being a leader in City Schools of Decatur has been a great privilege and an invaluable learning experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity. Sincerely,