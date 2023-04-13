Decatur hires new communications manager, public information officer

Share

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur has hired Tiyana Jordan as its new communications manager and public information officer.

Jordan joins the city with 12 years of experience in communications and marketing in sectors such as local government, education and non-profits. She received a bachelor of arts of communication and marketing from Tulane University, according to a press release.

“I immediately felt a sense of community where people are the priority towards the progress of local government and a quality of life for residents in the City of Decatur,” Jordan said. “I am thrilled to be a part of the Equity and Engagement team where I hope to bring my expertise, and enjoy the vibrancy of such a unique city.”

Decatur’s 2020 Strategic Plan identifies various communications and community engagement goals, including sharing existing initiatives and successes, broadening the means of engagement, and telling Decatur’s story. Jordan will play a role in leading and developing effective strategic communication efforts. She will also be responsible for managing the city’s website and engaging the community in key initiatives.

