Decatur hosting open houses for Legacy Park track, Derrydown stormwater projects

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur and City Schools of Decatur are kicking off the design process for the track and field project slated for Legacy Park. An open house will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, in Hawkins Dining Hall at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive.

The dining hall is located at the rear of the administration building. Construction of the project is anticipated to begin by the end of the year.

Breedlove Land Planning of Atlanta will lead the planning and design effort for the track and field. The new track and field was identified as a community priority in the 2018 Legacy Park master plan, according to the Legacy Park website.

The planned improvements include a new competition track and field facility, synthetic turf athletic field, lighting, field house or comparable improvements to the existing gym, and stormwater management. Funding for the track and field will be provided by the city and the school board.

Additional input and review opportunities are planned for Truckin’ Tuesday on May 16, from 5-8 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 13, from 6-8 p.m. in Hawkins Dining Hall.

Information about this project will be available here on this website. Comments can also be emailed to [email protected].

The city is hosting another open house to present the Derrydown Way stormwater proposal on from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, in the dining hall at Legacy Park, 500 S. Columbia Drive. The community will be able to review and discuss the proposal.

About one year ago, the city began working on the first of four stormwater master plan projects. In early March, the city explored proposed designs around two of those areas – around Brower and McClean Streets, and around Park Drive and Candler Street. Decatur is now unveiling similar work to address issues on and around Derrydown Way.

To see the project plans, click here.

