Decatur hosting public meeting on McKoy Skate Park improvements

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The city of Decatur is hosting a public meeting on Thursday, April 13, to gather feedback on the planned improvements to McKoy Skate Park. The meeting will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the park, 100 Adams Street.

In case of rain, the meeting will be held at the Decatur Recreation Center beginning at 6:30 p.m.

To complete the survey for the project, click here. The survey will be open until April 28.

The Decatur City Commission voted in 2022 to renovate the McKoy Skate Park for $190,000, with funding coming via a $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

But after the city commission approved the contract, the Decatur High School Skate Club contacted Decatur Active Living Director Greg White and said the proposed renovations weren’t enough. The skate club said the park needs concrete structures instead of prefabricated ones because concrete structures are more durable. The skate club even offered to raise additional money for the needed upgrades.

At its Feb. 21 meeting, the city commission approved a $175,000 change order, bringing the total contract with American Ramp Company to $365,000.

