Decatur Municipal Court announces 2023 amnesty program

Decatur, GA — The Decatur Municipal Court has announced its 2023 amnesty program will be held from April 15 to June 30.

According to a press release, the program offers amnesty to individuals to resolve past-due traffic citations and active bench warrants for failure to appear in court. The purpose of the amnesty program is to help restore as many drivers as possible to the legal status to drive on state roads and avoid additional charges and fines.

The municipal court will waive any additional costs that may have been assessed, such as a warrant fee and court costs. Individuals with outstanding violations may visit the Decatur Municipal Court between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday to resolve or rescheduled outstanding court appearances.

Additional sessions will be held on April 29, May 13, and June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon for anyone unable to attend the court during the week. These Saturday sessions will be by appointment only.

If the original violation requires a mandatory court appearance, such as a DUI, suspended driver’s license, or no insurance, participants must appear on a Saturday court date to appear before a judge. Additionally, individuals may complete the online “Case Amnesty Request Form” and request a court date.

The city of Decatur Municipal Court is located at 420 W. Trinity Place.

