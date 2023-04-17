Decatur School Board to consider adopting tentative 2024 budget

Share

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. for a regular meeting. The meeting will be in-person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

During the work session, the school board will consider adopting the tentative fiscal year 2024 budget.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agenda, click here. To join the Zoom meeting, click here. To join by phone, dial +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 956 1415 9391. To make a public comment, in-person attendees can register online before the meeting or upon arrival by scanning a QR Code on the Board Room entrance. Registration will ensure that the district collects information necessary to conduct COVID-19 contact tracing. Please ensure the name you enter on the form matches the name you use(d) to sign-up. If the names do not match, it will not be possible for you to be recognized to participate in public comment. To sign up for public comment, click here.

City Schools of Decatur’s budget is divided into four categories — the school nutrition revenue budget, the special revenue budget, the capital projects budget, and the general fund budget.

The budget for 2024 has increased by about $8 million compared to the current budget.

CSD has projected to receive $94.4 million in general fund revenue. In the FY 23 budget, the district anticipated receiving about $86.4 million. About $1.9 million would be transferred from the district’s fund balance, or its reserves, to the general fund to balance the budget and bring the total projected revenue to about $97.3 million.

The preliminary fiscal year 2024 budget reflected $99.9 million in expenditures if all the FY 24 budget requests were approved. The district had about $12.1 million in budget requests, and Superintendent Maggie Fehrman recommended the board approve $8.7 million in budget requests. In the proposed budget, the expenditures add up to about $97.3 million.

Most of the budget requests relate to personnel. About $6.25 million of the requests is due to increased benefits and a $2,000 salary increase to all employees.

Here is the breakdown of the other budgets for fiscal year 2024:

– Special funds: $2.7 million

– School nutrition funds: $3.3 million

– Capital funds: $8.6 million

The school board will also discuss the fiscal year 2022 audit. CSD worked with Mauldin and Jenkins again to perform the annual audit.

“During the fiscal year 2022 audit, the district once again received no adverse findings,” the agenda packet states. “One item was noted as a constructive suggestion for modifying and improving the district’s practices and procedures.”

