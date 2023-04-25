Decatur School Board to discuss recommendations from dyslexia task force

Share

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — The City Schools of Decatur School Board will meet on Tuesday, April 25, at 3 p.m. for a work session. The meeting will be in-person at the Wilson School Support Center, 125 Electric Ave., and via Zoom.

During the work session, the school board will discuss the recommendations made by the dyslexia task force.

To access the meeting, follow these instructions: To view the meeting agenda, click here. To join the Zoom meeting, click here. To join by phone, dial +1 646 558 8656 or +1 301 715 8592. The webinar ID is 979 2323 30. Work sessions are open to the public. The school board, however, does not accept public comment during work sessions.

In September 2022, the school district was launching a task force that was set to focus on how the school district addresses dyslexia.

Director of English Language Arts and Social Studies Courtney Simon leads this team. The school system sought teachers, parents, and community members to serve on this task force.

“This team, once formed, will review how CSD is implementing our dyslexia pilot, our instructional programming to ensure that we are following the science of reading, along with serving as a resource for parents who need more information and resources about navigating school once their child has been diagnosed with dyslexia,” Superintendent Maggie Fehrman said at the Sept. 13 Decatur School Board meeting.

Parents have been asking CSD to improve reading instruction and address challenges many have faced when getting help for students with dyslexia or other learning differences.

City Schools of Decatur is also one of several schools participating in the state’s dyslexia pilot program.

The school board will also hear a legislative update from their lobbying firm, Ohio River South.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastadon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.