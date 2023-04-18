DeKalb County cancels Georgia State Championship participation for middle schools

Share

By Natasha Pollard, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — All DeKalb County middle schools have now canceled participation in the Georgia Middle School State Championships for track and field this weekend, according to district officials.

“The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) regrets that some district middle schools have had to cancel participation in the Georgia Middle School State Championships because it overlaps with the state-mandated Georgia Milestones testing this week,” the statement from DCSD says. “The two-day meet begins on Friday, April 21, coinciding with the English/Language Arts Assessments being administered in all DCSD middle schools.”

On March 20, 2023, all middle school track coaches were notified via email by the DCSD Athletics Office that they were not authorized to sign up student-athletes to compete in this event. Unfortunately, some district schools registered anyway.”

In their statement released Tuesday afternoon, DCSD apologizes for the confusion and, “looks forward to our exceptional middle school student-athletes participating and excelling in all future competitions this school year”.

Update: DeKalb County Schools sent the following statement to Decaturish:

The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) regrets that some district middle schools have had to cancel participation in the Georgia Middle School State Championships because it overlaps with the state-mandated Georgia Milestones testing this week. The two-day meet begins on Friday, April 21, coinciding with the English/Language Arts Assessments being administered in all DCSD middle schools. On March 20, 2023, all middle school track coaches were notified via email by the DCSD Athletics Office that they were not authorized to sign up student-athletes to compete in this event. Unfortunately, some district schools registered anyway. DCSD apologizes for the confusion and looks forward to our exceptional middle school student-athletes participating and excelling in all future competitions this school year.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

This story was provided by Decaturish media partner Atlanta News First.