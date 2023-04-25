DeKalb County extends Warren Avenue Road closure through May 19

Share

Scottdale, GA — DeKalb County closed a portion of Warren Avenue between Pace Avenue and Hill Boulevard on March 14 to work on repairing a sewer pipe.

Now the county says that closure will extend to May 19 “barring any weather issues.”

“The Small Diameter Sewer Cleaning Project is part of DeKalb County’s $2.4 billion capital improvement program, the Department of Watershed Management (DWM) will be improving the capacity and service of the Watershed systems serving your community,” the announcement from the county says. “For more information … call the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or email [email protected]”

In other county news:

— The luncheon for DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond’s “State of the County” speech is sold out, with more than 500 tickets reserved.

The Council for Quality Growth and the DeKalb County Chamber of Commerce are hosting the luncheon. During this event, the county will recognize three community leaders: Interim DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, Ameris Bancorp Executive Chairman James MIller Jr. and R L Brown & Associates Founder Robert Brown Jr.

The April 26 luncheon event will be live-streamed. To view the live stream, click here.

— DeKalb County Police are planning to hold a community outreach event on Saturday, April 29.

Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County Police:

The DeKalb County Police Department (DKPD) is hosting a free Community Outreach Event on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kroger Parking Lot, 2385 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur, Ga. During the event, residents will receive free goodies as well as access to many useful resources. DKPD will also be hosting games for the community to enjoy. “We are asking everyone who needs a gun lock to please come out and get one free of charge, no questions asked,” said DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. “We want to take this opportunity to bring needed resources into the community and look forward to seeing everyone there.” Free items (while supplies last): – Gun locks – Blood pressure checks – Vitamin kits – Snacks & icees – Kids clothing, diapers, baby formula, books – Barber haircuts for youth (16 years and under) – Car seat checks Information provided on: – Creating a neighborhood watch – Joining DKPD – Georgia Voter Registration – Utility assistance – Free phones for senior citizens – Registering for DKPD’s Citizen/Youth Academy – Employment opportunities for youth (Worksource Bus) Meet and Greet representatives of: – Code Enforcement – Sanitation Department – DeKalb County School Board Mobile Learning Bus – DeKalb County Police Department Specialized Units – SWAT – K-9 – Bombs – Motors – Community Policing Unit – PAL For more information, please check the department’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.