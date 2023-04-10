DeKalb County hosting virtual career academy this summer

Share

This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond and Board of Commissioners are hosting the 2023 DeKalb Virtual Career Academy this summer.

The five-week summer jobs training program is run by WorkSource DeKalb. The application is open until April 16. The program will take place from June 5 to July 7, according to a press release. DVCA will provide 800 internships to DeKalb residents ages 14 to 24 who will be paid $10 per hour.

To apply for the program, click here. Participants will be selected through a lottery system.

“As families continue to struggle to navigate high inflation and food prices, DeKalb County wants to help youth earn money to purchase much-needed items for school while learning critical job skills,” Thurmond said.

DVCA is run in partnership between the DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb, public/private partners and community resource agencies. The main focus of the virtual career academy is to close achievement gaps, offer counseling and support to youth and their parents, and provide a positive alternative career experience during the summer months for youth.

Selected interns will be able to virtually learn and earn job readiness skills. Although DVCA will be in a virtual format, a limited number of 11th and 12th grade students will be given the opportunity to gain workforce experience by training onsite at designated DeKalb County District school locations. Additionally, a limited number of older youth will have the option to participate in on-the-job training at selected county worksites.

The academy features six virtual components in its creative design: academic enrichment, academic counseling and support, career preparation training, credentialing training, GED preparation, and motivational/empowerment training.

Final selections will be emailed by April 28. Questions about the internship program should be directed to Tammy Purifoy at

[email protected] or 470-707-2034.

