DeKalb County plans road closures, water line project for this month

DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County is planning road closures this week due to sewer pipe repairs, and is launching a water line replacement project.

The Keswick Drive water line replacement project launched on Monday, April 3, which includes the replacement of 450 linear feet of crumbling water lines with new eight-inch-diameter ductile-iron water lines, according to a press release.

The repair is expected to take about one month, barring any weather delays. Construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays. Residents in the area can expect an increase in construction-related noise and traffic during work hours.

A portion of Warren Avenue, between Pace Avenue and Hill Boulevard, will be closed until April 14 while crews work to repair sewer pipe. A portion of Church Street, between Norris Street and Geneva Street, will be closed from April 3-21 due to repairs also to sewer pipe.

These small diameter sewer cleaning projects are part of the county’s $2.4 billion capital improvement program.

Information can be obtained by calling the DWM Project Information Line at 1-800-986-1108 or emailing [email protected] with questions or visiting the Department of Watershed Management’s website.

