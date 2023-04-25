DeKalb County Police investigate crash involving school bus and cyclist

Share

DeKalb County, GA — A cyclist is OK after being hit by a DeKalb County School bus.

DeKalb County Police are investigating the incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m. on April 24.

“Officers responded to a vehicle [crash] at Glenwood Road and Glenmar Drive,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said. “When they arrived, they located a cyclist in the roadway along with a DeKalb School bus. The cyclist (a 64-year-old male) sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Initial information indicates the vehicle and cyclist were traveling eastbound on Glenwood Road at the time of the collision. Investigators with our Traffic Specialist Unit responded to the scene to further the investigation.”

DeKalb Police say the cause of the crash is still being determined.

A spokesperson for DeKalb County Schools said the cyclist was “alert and responding to first responders as he was being treated on-scene” before being sent to the hospital. No students were on the bus at the time of the incident.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.