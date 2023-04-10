DeKalb County Schools hosting town halls with new superintendent this week

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School Board is hosting town hall meetings with superintendent finalist Dr. Devon Horton April 12-14.

All three town halls will be held from 6-8 p.m. each day. Here is the town hall schedule:

– Wednesday, April 12 at Chamblee High School, 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee, GA 30341

– Thursday, April 13, at Dr. Ronald E. McHair Middle School, 2190 Wallingford Drive, Decatur, GA 30032

– Friday, April 14, at the DeKalb County School District administrative and instructional complex, 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard, Stone Mountain, GA 30083

“The DeKalb County Board of Education encourages all community members to participate in the upcoming town hall meetings and provide feedback on Dr. Horton’s candidacy,” a press release from the district says. “The Board is committed to ensuring a transparent and inclusive selection process that reflects the needs and aspirations of the District’s diverse community.”

Members of the community can submit questions and provide feedback during each town hall by filling out a survey or email general questions to [email protected]. To take the survey, click here.

Each town hall meeting will be live-streamed on DSTV.

“Additionally, Dr. Horton will be meeting with Elected Officials and Community Leaders of DeKalb County on April 14, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. … at 1701 Mountain Industrial Blvd, Stone Mountain, GA 30083,” DeKalb School Board Chair Diijon DaCosta said in an announcement. “We want to assure you that the Board will continue to follow the legal process, as required by Georgia law OCGA 50-18-72, which mandates a minimum of 14 days for public input before finalizing an agreement with a new superintendent. The Board can vote on the appointment any time after the 14 days. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate through this process.”

The school board announced Horton as the sole finalist for superintendent on April 4. Horton would likely start after June 30 if his contract is approved.

Horton is currently the superintendent of the Evanston/Skokie School District 65. If the school board votes to approve his contract, he will be replacing interim Superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, who took over when the school board abruptly fired Cheryl Watson-Harris last spring.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected as the sole finalist for Superintendent, and I look forward to continued conversations with the Board. I firmly believe that DeKalb will be the best place in America to learn, teach, and lead. If entrusted with the superintendency, I will embrace that goal enthusiastically,” Horton said in a press release. “DeKalb is a place that inspires me, and the conversations that have led to this moment have only increased my excitement.”