DeKalb kicks off summer youth jobs training program

Decatur, GA – This summer, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and the Board of Commissioners are hosting the 2023 DeKalb Virtual Career Academy (DVCA), the county’s seventh annual summer jobs training program, run by WorkSource DeKalb, a press release says.

“As families continue to struggle to navigate high inflation and food prices, DeKalb County wants to help youth earn money to purchase much-needed items for school while learning critical job skills,” CEO Thurmond said.

The application process is open April 5 through 11:59 p.m. April 11 for the five-week program, which runs from June 5 through July 7.

DVCA will provide 800 internships to DeKalb residents ages 14 to 24 who will be paid $10 per hour. Prospective participants are invited to apply for the program at www.dekalbcountyga.gov/careeracademy. Participants will be selected through a lottery system.

DVCA is a unique collaborative partnership between the DeKalb County Government, DeKalb County School District, Georgia Piedmont Technical College, WorkSource DeKalb, public/private partners and community resource agencies.

The primary focus of DVCA is to close achievement gaps, offer counseling and support to youth and their parents, and provide a positive alternative career experience during the summer months for youth.

For the fourth consecutive year, due to the county’s continued focus on economic security and providing positive, safe, and productive opportunities for DeKalb’s youth, selected interns will be able to virtually “learn and earn” critical job readiness skills.

Although DVCA will be in a virtual format, a limited number of 11th and 12th graders will be provided the opportunity to gain some workforce experience by training onsite at designated DeKalb County District school locations. Additionally, a limited number of older youth will be given the option to participate in on-the-job training at selected county worksites.

The academy primarily features six virtual components in its creative design: academic enrichment, academic counseling and support, career preparation training, credentialing training, GED preparation, and motivational/empowerment training.

Final selections will be emailed no later than April 28.

Questions about the internship program should be directed to Ms. Tammy Purifoy at [email protected] or 470-707-2034.

