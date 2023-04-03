DeKalb Schools launches student success mobile center

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb County School District unveiled its Student Success Mobile Center on Wednesday, March 29, at Lithonia High School. The mobile center will travel to schools across the district, at community events and in neighborhoods, working with the district’s post-secondary education and workforce development partners.

The center is an engaging, constant visual reminder of the importance of focusing on future goals and the value of solid post-secondary planning, according to a press release. This Student Success Mobile Center helps level the playing field by reaching a wider audience of students, providing equitable access to post-secondary planning resources.

This is the second school bus to be renovated and redesigned for outreach. The first was a mobile IMPACT Learning Hub, which is a traveling classroom equipped with supplies, staff and resources to allow students and adults to pursue education goals by removing the barrier of getting to a school.

Students can find assistance related to the military, technical or trade school, college, workforce development and life readiness at the Student Success Mobile Center.

Military Assistance related to the military includes providing opportunities for students to learn about the six service branches and their benefits. Students can also learn about Military colleges and the ASVAB test, the press release says.

Students can access information about careers that do not require a four-year college degree and training programs to enter their career within six months to 16 months. Anyone interested in attending a college or university can also find support throughout the entire process. Students can visit with college representatives, conduct virtual college tours, ACT & SAT, and get help with scholarships and financial aid.

In terms of workforce development, students will find opportunities to enhance their soft skills and communication skills. Assistance includes help with resume writing, mock interviews, job search, on-the-spot interviews, understanding payroll, and taxes.

Additionally, students can tackle and achieve their goals when they are confident. Students can sign up for life readiness sessions on grit and growth mindset, self-management, budgeting, banking, credit, and decision-making, the press release says.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit https://post.news/@/decaturish.

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.