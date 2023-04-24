DeKalb Symphony Orchestra hires new executive director

Share

DeKalb County, GA — The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra has announced that Megan Williams will serve as its new executive director.

“Megan’s solid experience in music education and music management, including organizing and creating curriculum and concert repertoire and helping communities engage in the arts, makes her an invaluable addition to the DSO family,” said Dr. Paul Bhasin, the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra’s music director and conductor.

Williams is the executive director for the Metropolitan Youth Symphony Orchestras of Atlanta, which is a part-time role she will continue, according to a press release. She has also served as a music educator in band and woodwind instruction in the metro Atlanta area for 17 years, including at St. Benedict’s Episcopal School, Greater Atlanta Christian School, and the City Schools of Decatur. Williams teaches private clarinet lessons as well.

“I’m thrilled to begin working for an organization that has served the DeKalb community and broader region for the past 58 years,” Williams said. “With such a rich history and long-standing contribution to the musical community in Atlanta, I cannot wait to get started promoting our great musicians and performances.”

Williams serves on the HEART Music board, which is a grassroots nonprofit organization serving the Athens-Clarke County Schools.

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra enriches the community and keeps symphonic music live by presenting a full year-round season of traditional and contemporary repertoire in relaxed and unpretentious settings. The DSO is currently in its 58th season. Founded at the same time as DeKalb College, now merged with Perimeter College of Georgia State University, DeKalb’s community orchestra has been in residence at the Clarkston campus and performs regionally.

If you appreciate our work, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish