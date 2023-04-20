DeKalb Medical Examiner: Protestor killed at Atlanta Public Training Center shot 57 times

Share

This story has been updated.

By Miles Montgomery, Atlanta News First

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — The autopsy report on the death of a protestor at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center has been released.

According to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner, the protestor, Manuel Teran, was shot 57 times. His death has been ruled a homicide, according to a copy of the report provided to Decaturish.

Atlanta News First obtained a copy of the report from the family attorney of Teran.

“We are devastated to learn that our child, our sweet Manny, was mercilessly gunned down by police and suffered 57 bullet wounds all over their body,” said Manuel Paez Teran’s mother, Belkis Teran. “While the autopsy report provides additional information, it does not bring the family closer to the answers they seek.”

“We cannot even begin to determine what happened on the morning of January 18 until the GBI releases its investigation,” says family attorney Brian Spears.

Teran was killed at the site, which critics call “Cop City,” when Georgia State Patrol Troopers cleared the site on Jan. 18.

The future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center has been the center of controversy for many months. Critics and protesters claim the southwest Atlanta location of the so-called “Cop City” will lead to increased police brutality in Black communities surrounding the Weelaunee Forest and bring environmental destruction to ancestral lands.

The Atlanta City Council voted last September to lease the land to the Atlanta Police Foundation to build the 85-acre center. Activists and protestors say they would like to preserve the old Prison Farm site as a public green space.

Here is the full statement from Teran’s family:

This story was provided by Decautrish media partner Atlanta News First.