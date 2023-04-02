(PHOTOS) East Lake Neighborhood Association holds annual Easter Egg Hunt

Share

Atlanta, GA — East Lake Neighborhood Association held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1. Rain delayed the start time a few hours, but the sky cleared, and it was a great day to hunt eggs.

