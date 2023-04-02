(PHOTOS) East Lake Neighborhood Association holds annual Easter Egg Hunt

Atlanta, GA — East Lake Neighborhood Association held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at the East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1. Rain delayed the start time a few hours, but the sky cleared, and it was a great day to hunt eggs.
Three-year-old Olivia Piper finds another egg during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Thousands of eggs were spread out around East View Cemetery during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Wilkes Watson is on the hunt for eggs during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Two-year-old Hendrix Whaley finds an egg while Snax the dog appears to be sniffing out another one during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Sommer Traish puts out eggs for the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Agata Wardak puts out eggs for the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Logan Greenfield gets egg hunting advice from her grandmother Karen Thomas during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children and their parents spread out looking for eggs during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Children hunt for eggs during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Margot Kibert Basler holds up her basket full of eggs during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Emily Mosites gets a gift of a dandelion from her son Cedar during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Tonja Greenfield wears a bunny headband during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Five-year-old Kannon Bloom picks out a King of Pops during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Pop slinger Jamecia Thomas had 110 free pops for egg hunters and they went fast. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Ben Lehrer from the East Lake Neighborhood Association looking festive during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Brothers Wyatt, 5, and Wilson Harris, 3, at the craft table in matching Easter shirts during the East Lake Easter Egg Hunt at East View Cemetery on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Photo by Dean Hesse.
