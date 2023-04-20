Electronics recycling event being held on April 30 in Decatur

Share

Decatur, GA — Decatur First United Methodist Church and New Life Technology Group are hosting an electronics recycling event on Sunday, April 30, from 1-4:30 p.m. at the Avondale Pattillo campus of Decatur First UMC, located at 3260 Covington Highway.

Data destruction is guaranteed, and the donations support New Life Technology Group’s Computers for Kids program. New Life partners with local schools to find students without computer access. They hold a drive and use previous donations to help refurbish old electronics and give kids a laptop for school, according to New Life’s website.

Here is a list of acceptable items:

– Computers and laptops

– Servers and modems

– Routers

– Phones

– Audio and visual equipment

– Computer Accessories

Only flat-screen televisions can be accepted, and there’s a $20 disposal fee per TV.

New Life Technology Group does not accept CRT (tube) TVs, CRT (tube) monitors, DLP/Rear projection TVs, large appliances, household batteries, lightbulbs, AC units, or thermostats.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $6 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Decaturish is now on Mastodon. To follow us, visit: https://newsie.social/@Decaturish/.

Decaturish is now on Post. To follow us, visit: https://post.news/@/decaturish

Decaturish is now on Flipboard. To follow us, visit: https://flipboard.com/@Decaturish.