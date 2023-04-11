GBI investigates after Atlanta Police shoot Stone Mountain man

Share

Atlanta, GA — Atlanta Police have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to review the April 8 shooting of a Stone Mountain man.

An officer was also injured in the incident.

“One man was shot and is in stable condition at the hospital,” a press release from the GBI says. “One officer suffered face and head injuries and is being treated at the hospital.”

The GBI says that the preliminary information it received shows that at 3:56 a.m. on April 8, Atlanta Police Officers responded to a city of Atlanta building at 1120 North Avenue after getting a call about a suspicious vehicle. The press release says it is a public works building. Google Maps identifies the address as a “sanitation substation.”

“An officer arrived and found a Ford F-250 that had crashed into the guard shack,” a press release from GBI says. “Through the passenger side of the truck, the officer attempted to make contact with the driver, identified as a [39-year-old Stone Mountain resident], but he did not respond. The officer went around to the driver’s side of the truck. The officer opened the truck door, and [the man] attempted to drive off but was not able to.”

The officer continued to tell the man to get out of the truck. When the man did, he “immediately attacked the officer, hitting him in the face and head,” the GBI says. The officer shot the man during the attack, according to the GBI.

“The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting,” the press release form GBI says. “Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.”

