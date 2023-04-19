Here’s a look at Earth Day events happening this weekend

Share

Decatur, GA — Earth Day is on Saturday, April 22, and various events are happening this weekend to celebrate.

Wylde Center Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day with the Wylde Center on Friday, April 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Community Learning Garden, 53 Mason Ave. This is a free event for all ages. There will be activities from the Center’s education team and guest participants, plant sales, and so much more.

Gina Gallois, a local children’s author, will have a booth set up with her books and other goodies. Attendees can learn all about opossums. Some of Gallois’ work includes “Opossum Opposites” and “Opossums to the Rescue.”

Moving in the Spirit, a creative youth development program will be at the festival. The program uses dance to teach young people social, emotional and cognitive skills.

Tap Refillery will be on site and attendees can bring empty containers and get them refilled for a small fee at the Tap Refillery truck. The business provides customers with high-quality products at the lowest impact by refilling empty shampoo and soap bottles.

The Wylde Center will set up a mini version of its plant sale, offering seasonal summer vegetables. They will also have our merchandise table set up with stickers, shirts, bags, and hats.

For more information, click here.

Earth Day Electronics Recycling, Eco-Garden Tour, Sustainability Fair and Concert in Avondale Estates

Check out the numerous activities happening in Avondale Estates this Earth Day, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Avondale ACTion, the Avon Garden Club, and the city are working with numerous Avondale and community organizations to create a day on which to celebrate, learn and make a difference.

City residents can safely recycle used electronics with eWaste ePlanet on Lake Street at the Town Green.

Here is the list of acceptable items that can be recycled:

– Monitors, desktops, laptops, keyboards, servers

– Smartphones, tablets, and speakers

– Networking gear, circuit boards, RAM, and CPU

– Wires and cables, hard drives, and memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD)

– Digital cameras, game consoles, phone systems, LCD televisions, CRT televisions, GPS units

– Copiers, ink, toner, scanners, printers, and projectors

– Lab and medical equipment

– Point of sale systems and barcode scanners

– Microwaves, alkaline batteries, media discs, and tapes

Items that cannot be accepted are cracked LCD televisions and monitors, broken or bare CRT televisions and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, paint, and any liquid.

On the Avon Garden Club Eco-Garden Tour, visit one or all of the Avondale Estates tour locations, including the Town Green. The tour is self-guided with 12 stops. The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the Sustainability Fair, learn from speakers on environmental topics, meet local organizations, shop at green vendors, and enjoy children’s activities at the Town Green. The Sustainability Fair will be held from 2-5 p.m.

Speakers include:

– Mike Barcik of Southface Institute on home energy efficiency

– Tres Crow of Roots Down on landscaping for climate resiliency

– Brandy Hall of Shades of Green Permaculture on stormwater and managing water at your home

– Pandra Williams of Beech Hollow Farm on using native plants

– Actress and Activist Elaine Hendrix on the benefits of a plant-based diet

At 5 p.m. the Earth Day Concert will begin, featuring the Packway Handle Band and opener Blue Gravy along with food and beverage vendors.

For more information, click here.

Decatur Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Earth Day from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, on the Decatur Square. R2D2 will make an appearance, and the festival will feature various fun family activities.

“We will have tables at the Expo including City of Decatur Tree Canopy Conservation Arborists, Active Living, Public Works, and Environmental Sustainability Board, Beecatur, Southface, Georgia Interfaith Power and Light (GIPL), Citizens Climate Lobby, Georgia Forest Watch, Slow Food Atlanta, Autism Learning Partners, Top of the Key Basketball, Wild Nest Bird Rehab, Georgia Conservation Voters, Quiet Georgia, Mothers and Others for Clean Air, GALEO, Decatur Cares About Climate, Decatur 100, and Agnes Scott College,” the event website states.

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett and DeKalb County Commissioner Ted Terry will kick off the event at 1 p.m.

Here is the event schedule:

– 1:30-2 p.m.: Yoga with Clarity Fitness

– 2-2:30 p.m.: SoundBath with Clarity Fitness

Musical Performances:

– 2-2:20 p.m.: Georgia Tech Glee Club

– 3-3:50 p.m.: Conundrums

The event organizers are not hosting a parade this year.

For more information, click here.

Writer Lucas Hill contributed to this article.

