LifeLine says shelter may have to euthanize animals, issues ‘urgent plea’ for adoptions

DeKalb County, GA — LifeLine is once again calling on the public to rescue animals from its Fulton and DeKalb County shelters to free up space.

“Both the county shelters have run out of dog housing,” the announcement from LifeLine says. “There are over 560 dogs at our DeKalb County Animal shelter, and 433 dogs at our Fulton County & Midtown Animal shelters. With an average of 40 animals arriving at our shelters each day, there is nowhere to humanely place incoming dogs in need.”

LifeLine needs to find homes for the animals by May 5.

“We need homes for 150 dogs at DeKalb County Animal Services and also 150 dogs from the overflow LifeLine Midtown shelter by next Friday … or we will have to euthanize due to a lack of space,” the announcement says. “We are devastated to be facing this grim reality yet again. As an organization, we are fighting to ensure every animal has an opportunity to find a home.”

Here is the location of each shelter:

DeKalb County Animal Services 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd Chamblee, GA 30341 LifeLine Midtown 981 Howell Mill Rd Atlanta, GA 30318

“Stop by Monday through Friday (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.); Saturday through Sunday (11 am – 6 pm); DeKalb shelter (CLOSED Wednesdays),” the announcement from LifeLine says. “No appointment needed. Just come in and save a life.”

